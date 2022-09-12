The 500-year-old Crown of Scotland is placed on top of Her Majesty’s coffin

The Crown of Scotland was placed on Her Majesty’s casket in Edinburgh’s St Giles Cathedral today as her son King Charles and his siblings looked on.

The somber moment was part of this afternoon’s service in the heart of the Scottish capital.

Made of gold, silver and precious gems, the crown is the centerpiece of the Honors of Scotland – the oldest crown jewels in Britain and one of the oldest in Europe.

The crown in its present form was made in 1540 for King James V of Scotland. In its earliest form, the crown dates back to 1503, when it was depicted being worn by King James IV.

The crown was placed on the Queen’s coffin after Her Majesty was carried to church from the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where she had lain yesterday after a six-hour journey from Balmoral.

King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward watched the moving events unfold.

The Crown of Scotland can usually be seen at Edinburgh Castle and will be returned there in time for when the site reopens on Wednesday.

It is on loan to Historic Environment Scotland, who are looking after it on behalf of the Commissioners for the Keeping of the Regalia.

The crown, which weighs 1.6 kg, was formed in its present form by Edinburgh goldsmith John Mosman.

James first wore it at his consort’s coronation at Holyrood Abbey Church in Edinburgh in 1540.

The ‘circlet’ at the base is made of Scottish gold and set with 22 gems and 20 gems from the original crown.

It also features pearls of Scottish rivers.

The Honors of Scotland were first used together for the coronation of Mary, Queen of Scots in 1543, when she was just nine months old.

They were also used at the coronations of her son James VI – who later became James I of England – and her grandson Charles I in 1633 at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

(left to right) The Countess of Wessex, the Earl of Wessex, the Duke of York, King Charles III, the Queen Consort, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence during a service of prayer and reflection for life of Queen Elizabeth II in Saint Gilles Cathedral

King Charles III, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex walk behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during the procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral

Despite his victory at the Battle of Dunbar in 1650 and the occupation of Edinburgh Castle that followed, Oliver Cromwell was unable to stop Charles II’s coronation in Scotland in 1651.

Charles II – the son of the executed Charles I – then also came to the throne in England in 1660 after the monarchy was restored.

Determined to destroy the Scottish Crown Jewels, Cromwell chased them to Dunnottar Castle near Aberdeen.

They were then smuggled out and buried until Charles II’s restoration. The honors were subsequently never used again to crown a sovereign.

The awards had no ceremonial role after the Act of Union in 1707 and were therefore imprisoned in Edinburgh Castle.

During World War II, they were removed and buried for safekeeping in separate locations in the castle, in case the country was invaded.

The awards were removed from the castle in 1953 so that they could be formally presented to the Queen after her coronation at Westminster Abbey.

Special wristbands will be issued to those wishing to see the Queen’s coffin while it is in St Giles’, with a queue to start at George Square Lane/North Meadow Walk in The Meadows area of ​​Edinburgh.

Prime Minister Liz Truss was also one of the guests at the cathedral. Before arriving at St Giles’, the Queen’s casket was draped with the Royal Standard in Scotland and dressed with a wreath of flowers

Only people with a wristband are allowed in and flowers are not allowed inside.

Anyone planning to attend will be warned of long wait times and airport-style security checks.

Mourners are also asked to pass the coffin without pausing to ensure that as many people as possible can pay their respects.

A series of local and major road closures remain in place due to ceremonies taking place in the city center, with those who intend to pay their respects in St Giles’ are requested to use public transport or walk to George Square.

The crown was also used at the coronations of her son James VI – who later became James I of England – and her grandson Charles I in 1633 at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Above: James wearing the crown

They were composed of white spray roses, white freesias, white button chrysanthemums, dried white heather of Balmoral, troseryngium, leaf, rosemary, hebe, and pittosporum.

They were composed of white spray roses, white freesias, white button chrysanthemums, dried white heather of Balmoral, troseryngium, leaf, rosemary, hebe, and pittosporum.

Bagpipes played the anthem of Holyrood Palace as the Queen’s procession began their walk along the Royal Mile.

The ancient crown of Scotland is worn on a pillow in front of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh in St Giles Cathedral here during the National Thanksgiving Service in June 1953

The hearse was flanked by a Bearer Party found by The Royal Regiment of Scotland and The King’s Body Guard for Scotland.

Mounted police in ceremonial dress led the parade.

King Charles solemnly stepped in step with his brothers and sister behind the Queen. The gathered benefactors were silent when the hearse appeared.

The crowd then erupted into spontaneous applause as the procession approached and many shouted God Save the King and God Save the Queen.

About 30 minutes later the Queen arrived in St Giles’.