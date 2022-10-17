The $5 w7 sweet dreams lip mask at Chemist Warehouse is a 'dupe' of the $30 Laneige mask

Skincare fans are obsessed with the product and are ‘devastated’ that it is out of stock

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A $4.99 lip mask from Chemist Warehouse has been dubbed an ‘exact dupe’ for the popular $30 Laneige beauty buy.

The strawberry-scented ‘Sweet Dreams’ mask is packed with vitamin E, aloe vera and grape seed oil to soften and hydrate your lips.

The budget buy has a cult following and fans are ‘devastated’ that the secret is out because it’s selling out everywhere.

Scroll down for video

Beauty addicts are obsessed with this $4.99 w7 lip mask from Chemist Warehouse, believed to be an ‘exact dupe’ for the $30 Laneige lip mask

The strawberry scented ‘Sweet Dreams’ mask can be used as a gloss or overnight and is full of vitamin E, aloe vera and grape seed oil. The product has a cult following and fans are ‘devastated’ that the secret is out

The versatile product can be used as a sleeping mask at night or simply as a gloss.

“No, don’t sell it out, I’ve kept it by keeping it,” said one sad fan.

“No they found it argh,” commented another.

“It’s been out of stock forever,” said one disappointed shopper.

What are the best w7 luxury make-up dupes? * w7 Shimmer Brick $4.99 = Bobby Brown Shimmer Brick $85 * w7 Blush Rebel ‘All Night’ $4.99 = Nars Orgasm Blush $48 * w7 Browcicles $4.99 = Anastasia Brow Freeze $40 * w7 Velvet Luxe Lipstick ‘Earthquake’ $4.99 = Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution ‘Victoria’ $49 * w7 Glowcomotion Highlighter $4.99 = The Balm Marylou Manizer highlighter $40 * w7 Prime Magic Face Primer $4.99 = Smashbox Photo Finish Primer $24.00 (source: Chemist warehouseTikTok)

‘I think it’s similar, even (dare I say) better than Laneige. I just use it as a lip balm,” said one woman.

‘I read up on this and what the hype was about and now I totally understand why! This product is definitely a little pot treat, without the overbearing price tag! It’s thick and luxurious, but you can wear it during the day! Smells like strawberry heaven,’ wrote another enthusiastic fan.

‘I originally ordered via click and collect and then went back to the store the same day and bought the remaining 8 pots! Wholeheartedly, this product does the same, if not more than expensive brands! It really is a little secret that is now out, so get in on it.’