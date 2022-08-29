The 5 Nursing Home Resident Rights You Should Know

It is a common fear of many families that their loved ones will not receive proper care as they enter a nursing home. Nursing homes have received a bad reputation over the years due to scattered stories of misuse, abuse, and stories of neglect that amplify concerns about patient care.

Knowledge is power

Whether you are looking for yourself or a loved one, knowing your rights as a patient in a nursing home will be a critical part of empowering you to ask for what you need. Consult with a good nursing home negligence lawyer to determine what you should look for as you choose a residence for this next stage of life, and arm yourself with these five basic rights as a patient and participant that can make a nursing home living not only dignified but pleasurable.

The right to protection

Your rights as a senior citizen must be maintained and protected while living in a nursing facility. It is your right to be able to file grievances and complaints if necessary, and have your rights protected without fear of repercussions by any staff member. Learn more about facility protocols for solving issues and disputes between patients, families, and staff to ensure that you know how to ensure your needs are met.

The right to preservation

A high-quality nursing facility is dedicated to providing excellent care and quality of life for its patients. Preserving a standard of care that one is accustomed to will be an integral part of creating a good experience within a facility. Giving patients a voice, choice, dignity, and independence are expected from care facilities, and these rights are what you should be looking and asking for as you seek the best care possible.

The right to receive information

Your right as a senior resident should include access to rules, regulations, costs, and resources of the facility–this includes resident codes of conduct and rights as well. This information should be given in a manner that patients and families can understand, and questions and concerns should not be dismissed or diminished in any way.

The right to participate

A resident of a nursing home should have the right to ask for and receive care through their consent. Seniors also have the right to be informed about medication conditions, treatment plans, and ongoing care and to refuse care, if necessary. Access to medical records and documentation should be available upon request.

The right to privacy

Senior residents have rights pertaining to confidentiality and privacy. Any communications related to care and relationship to the facility should only be shared when the patient has signed consent to release personal, medical, and financial information.

There are times when a senior’s rights are inadvertently overlooked or ignored; in these situations, it may be necessary to seek the help of a good nursing home negligence lawyer to determine if further action must be taken to rectify and restore a standard of care. Senior nursing home citizens deserve a high standard of quality care, relationship, and activity that yields total life satisfaction. While a transition to this type of living may be difficult, continuing to speak up and advocate for patient rights is an essential part of creating an acceptable living environment for patients and families.