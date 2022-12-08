The 5 best iPad keyboard cases of 2022

When you have an iPad, it’s important to protect your investment. That’s why it’s critical that you get the right case for it. However, a case is not just a case anymore. Now you can buy an iPad keyboard case that will not only protect your iPad but also simplify your life with all sorts of features, like storage for your Apple Pencil and trackpads for easier navigation.

It all depends on what you are looking for. That’s where we can help. Based on our exhaustive study, these are the best iPad keyboard cases you can buy.

pros Detachable keyboard

Apple Pencil holder

Glass trackpad cons Slightly heavy

Pricier than other options Tech Specs: Dimensions: 0.89 x 7.68 x 10.12 inches | Operating system: Windows | Connectivity: Wireless The Logitech Combo Touch is our pick for the overall best iPad keyboard case. It’s designed specifically for tablets with wireless connectivity, connecting to both Windows 10 and iOS for greater flexibility. Just use the Smart Connector to get started. Convenience is always a priority, and with the backlit keyboard, you can see clearly even at night. It uses a Windows 10 operating system with four use modes that allow you to switch between tasks. Read the review: Logitech Combo Touch review

pros Durable build

Incorporated trackpad

Super responsive cons Requires iPad battery

Pricey Tech Specs: Dimensions: ‎11.69 x 5.04 x 0.76 inches | Operating system: Mac | Connectivity: Mac with macOS 11.3 or later, iPad with iPadOS 14.5 or later, iPhone and iPod touch with iOS 14.5 or later Loyal Apple fans, meet the Apple Magic Keyboard. It’s compatible with a series of Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, and Macs via Bluetooth and USB-C connectivity. Recommended for both the office and gaming, this is a rechargeable wireless keyboard that’s remarkably easy to use. Simply pair or plug in, and go! Read the review: Apple Magic Keyboard review

pros Easy to transport

Compatible with Apple Pencil

Several designs available cons Mediocre build

No backlight Tech Specs: Dimensions: ‎11.69 x 5.04 x 0.76 inches | Operating system: Mac with macOS 11.3 or later, iPad with iPadOS 14.5 or later, iPhone and iPod touch with iOS 14.5 or later | Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB-C The Fintie iPad Keyboard Case is a fun, creative way to infuse some personality into your keyboard. This backlit keyboard is easy to use night or day, and it’s compatible with several generations of tablets, using Bluetooth connectivity to easily pair. It’s also great for when you’re on the go, thanks to the lightweight build. Plus, the adjustable stand and Apple Pencil storage are convenient features you’re sure to appreciate.

pros Durable build

Ready for travel

Holds Apple Pencil cons No Bluetooth pairing

Expensive Tech Specs: Dimensions: ‎10.2 x 0.9 x 7.4 inches | Operating system: iOS | Connectivity: Magnetic connection If you want something to survive your active lifestyle, the Logitech Rugged Keyboard Folio is your best bet. It’s compatible not only with tablets but also with an Apple pencil or stylus. There are four unique use modes, plus a magnetic connection for easy keyboard connectivity. Plus, the rugged build is made using shock-absorbent technology. In fact, it exceeds military standard drop tests, ensuring extra protection over the average iPad keyboard case.

pros Apple Pencil storage

Durable build

Dual pairing capability cons No charger cable

Limited backlighting Tech Specs: Dimensions: ‎11.5 x 8.5 x 1.5 inches | Operating system: Apple iPad Pro 10.2-inch, Apple iPad 9th gen 10.2-inch (2021) | Connectivity: Wireless Zagg Pro Keys is our top pick for the most affordable iPad keyboard case. It’s compatible with both iPad and iPad Air models with wireless connectivity and a backlit keyboard. With an adjustable kickstand, you’ll find a travel case is included, too. The backlight consists of seven colors, which is far more than the single-color backlighting most keyboards offer.

We love the Logitech Combo Touch iPad keyboard for its simple connectivity and lightweight build. To see how it stacks up against the best keyboards, consider this overview. Best iPad keyboard case Cost Dimensions (inches) Logitech Combo Touch $148.99 0.89 x 7.68 x 10.12 Apple Magic Keyboard $84.99 11.69 x 5.04 x 0.76 Fintie iPad Keyboard Case $35.99 11.69 x 5.04 x 0.76 Logitech Rugged Keyboard Folio for iPad $102.38 10.2 x 0.9 x 7.4 Zagg Pro Keys $76.49 11.5 x 8.5 x 1.5

The best keyboard for you depends on what you’re looking for in an iPad. Consider our expert recommendations to help you decide. Choose this iPad keyboard case… If you want… Logitech Combo Touch A built-in keyboard with reliable performance Apple Magic Keyboard To benefit from Apple technology and compatibility Fintie iPad Keyboard Case A fun, personalized touch to your iPad keyboard case Logitech Rugged Keyboard Folio for iPad A tough keyboard designed for an active lifestyle Zagg Pro Keys An affordable iPad keyboard case

In searching for the best iPad keyboard cases, we consider several factors, including: Protection: Be sure to check the material and build of each iPad keyboard case to ensure durability. You want to be sure that it will protect and take care of your iPad, even when you’re not using it.

Be sure to check the material and build of each iPad keyboard case to ensure durability. You want to be sure that it will protect and take care of your iPad, even when you’re not using it. Compatibility: It’s critical that your iPad keyboard case is compatible with your iPad. Otherwise, it may not work.

It’s critical that your iPad keyboard case is compatible with your iPad. Otherwise, it may not work. Size: We look for a comfortable keyboard in a size that’s easy for home and travel.

We look for a comfortable keyboard in a size that’s easy for home and travel. Cost: The cost of your iPad keyboard case can vary significantly, depending on the materials and add-ons it may offer.

An iPad keyboard case fits snugly around your iPad to offer protection against bumps and scrapes. It typically incorporates other features, as well, like an adjustable stand and an Apple Pencil holder.

An iPad keyboard case can connect to your computer in many ways, whether it’s through a Bluetooth connection or a magnetic connection.

The cost of an iPad keyboard case can vary significantly based on the model you choose. However, the best iPad keyboard cases range in price from $36 to about $150, depending on which one you choose.

