The 34 hours that can turn an acquaintance into a good friend

We all have friends we’ve known for years, and some we’ve known for just a few weeks.

But how long does it take for an acquaintance to become a real friend? About 34 hours is the answer, according to experts.

A survey of more than 2,000 people has revealed that we require 2,040 minutes of engagement to make this change.

The research was analyzed by Oxford University Professor Robin Dunbar – best known for formulating Dunbar’s number, a theory that suggests the limit to the number of people with whom we can maintain stable social relationships.

The analysis revealed that the ultimate formula for friendship involves 11 interactions, each lasting an average of three hours and four minutes over a period of five and a half months.

It also revealed that each person reportedly has five close ‘shoulders to cry on’ – with ‘being there for each other in the hard times’ ranking as the most important quality in a best friend.

And two-thirds of those who took part in the survey by the sweet menthol brand Fisherman’s Friends said they were actively looking to add to their inner circle and needed a large number of friends to feel fulfilled.

Professor Dunbar said: ‘Friendships are the single most important factor influencing both our psychological and our physical health and well-being.

“This research shows how two-thirds of us have a best friend who provides the moments of emotional support and advice when we need it most. This makes it even more important to find friends and maintain friendships.’