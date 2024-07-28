The 30 Worst Texts to Send on a Dating App – Are You Guilty of Using Them?

Dating apps can be a tricky minefield to navigate for many, as the lack of face-to-face communication often leaves people feeling anxious or unsure of what to say.

New research may help apprehensive people overcome their fears, as a survey has revealed the worst messages you can send to someone on a dating app.

Research of 2,000 single Britons commissioned by dating app Breeze and conducted by Perspectus Global found that More than half (56 per cent) of UK singles insist that monotonous messaging is hard and annoying work, while 40 per cent are bored of it.

If you’re looking to make a connection, a simple “send pics” was voted the rudest (45 percent), followed closely by a single eggplant emoji (44 percent).

One in five (20 percent) compare messaging on a dating app to doing administrative tasks, while a tenth (11 percent) compare it to a second job.

Boring small talk is such a turn-off for the country’s dating users that it only takes three boring messages for people to completely lose interest in someone.

And interest begins to wane immediately: 89 percent say a boring initial message makes a bad first impression.

“Hey hottie, what’s your number?” (40 percent) and “You’re so hot” (34 percent) appear in the top 30 most embarrassing, boring or unimaginative texts.

Four in ten (38 per cent) cringe when they receive ‘Without me?’ when they say they are going to shower, while a third (34 per cent) feel embarrassed when reading ‘Phwoarr’, according to the research.

The classic questions “Did it hurt when you fell from the sky?” (34 percent), “What are you wearing?” (33 percent), “Imagine what our children will be like” (29 percent) and “I have serious codependency issues” (28 percent) are also cause for alarm.

Seeing if a friend in your photos has an Instagram account (32 percent) also makes matchmakers uncomfortable, as does asking your partner, “Tell me why I should date you” (24 percent).

Three quarters (76 percent) admit they’ve lost interest in someone who messages them too frequently, so if you’re going to suggest meeting up, you’d better do so before you get 10 messages, as that’s the maximum number that dating people will tolerate before letting someone go.

One in four (22 percent) admit they worry they won’t have anything to talk about on a date if they send too many messages.

Meanwhile, an additional 16 percent worry that texting a lot could lead into “pen pal” territory: messaging someone who seems interested but never wants to meet in person.

In fact, four out of ten dating people have had a pen pal, and singles have written to an average of six people during their dating life.

Instead, six in ten (59 per cent) have been happily texting, only for the partner to cut off contact completely without any explanation. On average, UK daters have felt the pain of being ignored seven times.

But meeting someone face to face isn’t love at first sight either: More than half (53 percent) say that after spending weeks flirting with someone, when they finally meet them, they don’t like them at all.

Not surprisingly, two-thirds (63 percent) wish there was a way to skip all messages and go straight to a meeting.

Marco van der Woude, co-founder of Breeze, said: ‘Research makes it clear that first impressions are very important and many people waste them on a horrible initial message on a dating app that ends the spark before it even begins.