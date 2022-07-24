The 27-minute highway heist that netted $100 MILLION: Thieves secretly tracked truck before pouncing

Police believe a team of burglars discreetly tracked a truck carrying $100 million worth of jewelry from a gem show in Northern California to a truck stop in Los Angeles, before robbing the vehicle in one of the “largest jewelry heists ever.”

The thieves robbed Brink’s armored truck around 2 a.m. on July 11 at a Flying J truck stop along Interstate 5 near Grapevine — an unincorporated community in the San Joaquin Valley — in just 27 minutes.

The burglars managed to bypass the truck’s locking mechanism undetected and then loaded the gems into storage containers before towing them away, law enforcement sources say.

Investigators believe that “several thieves must have been involved” in the robbery, in which 18 victims suffered losses of “multi-millions”.

The merchandise had been loaded into the truck the night before after an exhibit hosted by the International Gem and Jewelry Show in San Mateo, south of San Francisco. It was on the way to the Pasadena Convention Center.

Police are still investigating how the thieves got into the truck and whether or not they knew about the valuable contents of the theft.

Law enforcement sources told: The Los Angeles Times that two armed guards left the large platform at the truck stop in the early morning of 11 July.

The group of thieves then quickly broke into the truck, got into the tractor-trailer and began unloading containers of jewelry, gold, diamonds, rubies, emeralds and many luxury designer watches, including Rolexes.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau Sgt. Michael Mileski declined to describe the locking mechanism, stating that it “wouldn’t be extremely difficult to crack.”

He also noted that from the outside it didn’t seem like the truck was carrying riches, but guards openly carrying firearms while driving the vehicle are said to have tipped off an onlooker.

FBI agents and major crime investigators at the sheriff’s office searched the Flying J for clues, interviewed potential witnesses and viewed security footage of the truck stop.

Milkeski declined to reveal further information about the case, saying, “Of course we’re not going to say what we have at this stage.”

According to initial estimates, $100 million worth of jewelry was stolen, even though the truck was only insured for less than $10 million.

“We’re talking several millions here. It’s a huge amount,” said MIleski.

International Gem and Jewelry Show president Arnold Duke revealed that the truck was carrying many 70 to 100 pound storage containers that housed gemstones and jewelry. Earlier reports indicated that the thieves took between 25 and 30 bags, containing an unknown number of individual pieces.

“We’re looking at over $100 million in documented losses,” Duke said. “This was an absolutely major crime. One of the biggest jewel heists ever. We’re talking gold, diamonds, rubies, emeralds and lots and lots of luxury watches.’

He added: ‘There were 15 exhibitors each with $5 [million] up to $10 million worth of merchandise. These are small companies with all their assets in that truck. It has destroyed them financially and in some cases damaged their health.’

Although the loss was huge, Duke noted that the thieves were unable to extract all the valuables from the truck.

Brandy Swanson, the director of the exhibition, explained shortly after the theft that although their jewelry is quite expensive, most sellers who travel between jewelry shows typically underinsure their merchandise because they cannot afford to insure it fully.

“That’s where the discrepancy comes in. These are mom-and-pop operators,” Swanson said. “They are devastated. Some of these people have lost their entire livelihood.’

Duke declined to discuss safety precautions during the show, but noted that all people are photographed as they enter the facility.

He also claimed that merchandise is usually transported in a semi with a bulletproof cabin, equipped with tracking and extensive camera systems. The vehicle is also driven by armed guards and the exact route is kept secret.

Officials, who have stated that the thieves likely followed the truck from San Mateo, are investigating anyone with knowledge of the route.

Flying J’s parent company has requested surveillance videos from the travel center – which is open 24/7 – in an effort to assist police in their investigation.

Brink’s released a statement shortly after the theft saying, “We are working with law enforcement officers and will fully reimburse our customers for the value of their stolen assets, in accordance with the terms of our contract.”

In addition, insurance insurers claim that theft of cargo from trucks is “relatively common.”

Cargo theft is a “massive criminal enterprise” in the Los Angeles area, and there were more than $57 million in truck thefts last year alone. California is also the top state for cargo theft.