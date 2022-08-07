The $26.95 ChomChom pet hair remover roller has 115,000 5 star Amazon reviews by cat and dog owners

SHOPPING: Products in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

There are several heartwarmingly beautiful aspects to having a pet, but finding stray hair everywhere is not one of them.

But there’s now an affordable way to keep your home looking tidy and enjoy the benefits of a pet with fewer drawbacks, thanks to the ChomChom Pet Hair Removal Roller on Amazon.

Already viral on TikTok and now with 115,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, pet owners call this roller ‘life-changing’ Rolling back and forth creates an electrostatic charge that sucks up the hair and pulls it back into the exchanger. You don’t need a socket, it doesn’t stick and you don’t have to refill it. Just empty the handle and reuse to keep your home and car clean for years to come. Store

There is no need to pay hundreds of dollars for a vacuum cleaner that is effective in fighting pet hair. It also doesn’t make sense to put on a vacuum cleaner every time you see a few hairs.

The ChomChom Roller is small enough to store in any drawer, in your car or on a high shelf out of sight to use in an instant if you see hair.

The ChomChom pet hair removal roller may be small and compact, but it removes hair quickly and Amazon customers say it’s better than vacuuming

Even the specialized pet hair vacuums from Shark and Dyson pick up only 99 percent of pet hair from the floor and even less from couches.

But the electrostatic charge created by rolling back and forth on animal hair has the powerful effect of sucking the hair up and pulling it back into a chamber in the handle.

There are over 115,000 reviews on Amazon all saying how effective the guide is role is when picking up not only pet hair, but also dust from clothing. Or you may have already seen it on TikTok, where it had millions of views.

To use the ChomChom pet hair removal roller, just roll it back and forth and it will create an electrostatic charge that picks up the hair and pulls it back into the handle

“Where’s this all my crazy cat-loving life gone?” asked a pleasantly shocked reviewer. Sticky rollers work great for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever FULLY removed all the cat hair from my bed.

Another added: ‘This is hands down the best, fastest pet hair removal tool I’ve ever used. As you push and pull the ChomChom, there are two sets of lint rollers that grab the fur and deposit it in the chamber.

“I love how I can go over a large area before I have to empty the room, like an entire couch, something that took three or four tape roller sheets or 10-15 minutes of vacuuming”

If tearing off hundreds of lint rollers is a major annoyance of yours when cleaning, it could change your life. It doesn’t require tape, so you can use it over and over again.

The ChomChom roller is effective at picking up hair from soft furnishings such as sofas, beds, pillows and throws

There is also no danger of the fabric snagging and accidentally piling up the sofa as you pull the hair. With the roller, only the hair is light enough to be affected by the electrostatic charge.

To clean between each use, simply press the release button to open and empty the waste compartment of the fur remover and it is ready to use again.

Some shoppers have had the same ChomChom Roller for over a year, making the $26.95 price tag even more affordable.

“I have a long-haired German Shepherd aka ‘German Shedder’ and two cats, so I lived with animal fur all the time,” explained an Amazon reviewer. “I’ve had this for over a year now, it’s changing my life and it’s still as good as new.”