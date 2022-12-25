The 22-year-old missing Texas student is found dead on Christmas Eve

A college student in Texas was found dead on Christmas Eve after a desperate eight-day search — while his family was on their way to graduation when he disappeared.

Tanner Hoang, 22, an A&M apprentice studying mechanical engineering, was discovered in Austin close to where his vehicle was abandoned Thursday.

He was reported missing by his devastated family on December 16 after turning off his phone at around 8am – with relatives confirming that there is ‘no foul play’ suspected in his death.

Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley issued an alert for the student on Dec. 18 after he disappeared.

His uncle Quan Hoang paid tribute to his nephew, saying the family’s “ears are broken” by his death

Authorities confirmed he was last seen in the 900 block of Colgate Drive in College Station around 11 a.m. and refueled in Caldwell around noon.

His family said they were on their way to his graduation the weekend he went missing, and would meet him for lunch.

Hoang’s uncle Quan Hoang paid tribute to his cousin, saying, “Tanner, we will always miss and love you, my cousin and brother in Christ.

Thank you for so many wonderful and joyful memories you have given us. Our hearts are broken, but we have the firm hope in Christ that you are in His loving arms, completely healed and restored.

“We love you so much and look forward to being reunited with you in His presence.”

Authorities shared photos of the student and his silver Lexus he last drove, and he was found close to the vehicle.

Officials say his body was found near Pennybacker Bridge on Saturday afternoon, with authorities calling off a search on Christmas Eve.

His flatmate Luke added, “The unfortunate reality is that a person who can seem so happy and contented on the outside is still dealing with so much that no one knows about.

“We had absolutely no idea what he was going through and no reason to think anything was up.

“There is always help all around you and the hardest part is asking for it.

“I would give anything to get a chance to sit down with Tanner and find a way to help him through whatever’s going on, whatever it is.”