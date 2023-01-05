The 21-year-old woman from New York City disappeared after getting off the subway on New Year’s Eve

Police are investigating whether Garcia had left the station after getting off the train, as the R train was only a five-minute walk from the station

Her family said she barely took the N train and mostly took the R to go home

She made plans with her boyfriend to meet at her parents’ house, but never showed up

Garcia was on her way home from working a shift at her job in Midtown Manhattan

She got off at Queensboro Plaza around 11:15 p.m. with a low phone battery, according to a friend she was with

Adamaruis ‘Yuri’ Garcia, 21, of Queens, was last seen on a Queens-bound N train

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A New York City woman disappeared on New Year’s Eve after she was last seen on a subway heading to the Queens borough.

Adamaruis “Yuri” Garcia, 21, of Queens, was last seen riding an N train to Queens — a train she doesn’t normally take — after getting off her job at 57 Rue, a French restaurant in Midtown, around 9 p.m. Manhattan on December 31.

Garcia, who usually takes the R train, had disembarked a northbound N train at Queensboro Plaza — where the N, W, and 7 trains run — around 11:15 p.m. after hanging out with friends after work. The R train is about a five minute walk from the station.

“She usually doesn’t get off at Queensboro Plaza,” her cousin Tannia Illescas told me CBS2 New York. “She doesn’t usually do transfers, she usually just takes the R [train].’

Adamaruis “Yuri” Garcia, 21, of Queens, was last seen riding an N train to Queens — a train she doesn’t normally take — after stepping off her job in Midtown Manhattan around 9 p.m. Dec. 31

She was last seen in a tight black dress (pictured) and Nike sneakers. She got off the N train at Queensboro Plaza at 11:15 p.m. Police are now investigating whether she left the station. Her family says she usually takes the R train, which was a five-minute walk from the station where she was last seen

Her family said her phone battery was low when she got off the train, but she had last spoken to her boyfriend, where they arranged for him to meet them at her childhood home.

However, Garcia never showed up at the apartment.

Another cousin, Jessenia Robles, 20, of Pennsylvania, shared the story NBC news that it was weird for Garcia to go on for so long without being “active on social media.”

“She’s never been gone for long without anyone knowing,” the family member told the outlet. “I don’t think she would go away for a long period of time, four days without contact with anyone, especially her boyfriend.”

Robles, and several other family members, traveled from Pennsylvania to help their relatives in New York City distribute photos of Garcia near the subway station she went missing on Wednesday.

The police are trying to determine if Garcia left the station on New Year’s Eve.

The night she went missing, she was wearing a form-fitting black dress with long sleeves and high-top Nike sneakers.

She was on the N train with a friend when she got off and is said to have last spoken to her boyfriend, who makes plans to meet her at her parents’ apartment, where she never showed up.

She worked at 57 Rue (pictured) in Midtown Manhattan before her disappearance

The 115-pound girl was officially reported missing on Monday, and police currently have no update on her whereabouts.

Her mother, Amanda Robles, is desperate for answers, tellingly Telemundo 47: ‘My daughter, I love her and miss her very much. She must be here with us.

“Detectives say they will go there to find out through cameras what happened – to check if she got off the train or took another train or what happened.”

“It’s very, very sad to start the year with this news,” said her Pennsylvania uncle Carlos Robles.