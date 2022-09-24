The 20 fastest-cooling real estate markets in the US – crime ravaged West Coast sees prices tumble

The Seattle housing market is slowing faster than any other in the country, a new study has revealed — as purse-strained buyers increasingly shy away from home purchases.

The study, from real estate company Redfin, ranked the country’s most populous hubs using statistics such as prices, price drops and supply – and found that the real estate market is cooling the fastest, especially along the west coast.

Real estate prices along the West Coast metropolitan areas are reportedly falling due to a glut of real estate on the market amid a mass exodus of citizens deterred by rising mortgage rates, crime and warnings of an impending recession.

Expensive western locations that had seen their prices rise since the pandemic, such as San Diego and San Jose, helped round out the top 20 fastest-cooling cities, based on annual price changes from February to August 2022.

Also in attendance were cities that emerged as home-buying hotspots during the pandemic, such as Phoenix, Las Vegas and Dallas, whose markets have cooled rapidly as the recently-emerged rise of remote working continues to recede.

Meanwhile, the market as a whole swollen since entering an unprecedented free fall in recent years as Americans try to put the pandemic behind them and return to their everyday lives.

That said, Redfin’s findings suggest this has been a recovery largely lost in more expensive markets like Seattle and others spanning the Pacific, where homebuyers are feeling the effects of the rapid rise in home prices.

The study also comes as the Federal Reserve hiked its key interest rate by 0.75 on Wednesday — the fifth since March — potentially making buying a home even more expensive.

In Seattle — where the average home price is about $775,000 — about 34 percent fewer homes were sold within two weeks of being put on the market than the year before, from Aug. 22, the study found.

This is a 23 percent year-on-year increase in February last year, according to the analysis – showing that the number of quick sales is declining rapidly, after a year of record profits in the Windy City.

Contributing to the rapid cooling, Redfin said, for Seattle and other cities that made it into the top 20, is the country’s rising mortgage rates — which rose above a record 6 percent this month.

According to the company, a monthly mortgage payment on the home at an average price in Seattle is more than $4,400 at the current mortgage rate of 6 percent — a 33 percent increase from the $3,300 seen earlier this year.

Also, the supply of homes for sale in the city is increasing – which has increased by more than 100 percent since last year.

Those statistics suggest that buyers in Seattle have: more buying options to choose from, and then homes take longer to sell – with prices are now rising much more slowly than earlier in the year.

Tacoma, located about 35 miles south of Seattle, is also among the top 10 markets that cool the fastest, the study finds, indicating that the area around the expensive subway on the West Coast has also been hit by the recent surge in fuel consumption. the house prices.

Seattle was followed in the rankings by Las Vegas, which emerged as a prime “relocation” destination during and just before the pandemic, while citizens of neighboring Golden State were fed up. with high taxes, rising house costs and natural disasters venturing east.

In Sin City, the price per square foot (PPSF) fell a clear 14.5 percentage points year on year in August. The median sale price in Vegas last month was $416,000 — a 3 percent drop from last month alone.

mall the cities on the list — including Las Vegas, Phoenix, Sacramento and North Port — served as “relocation hotspots” during the pandemic-era shift to remote work, with those markets now cooling rapidly as monetary policy tightens and workers return to the office .

That said, nearly all of the others listed by the Seattle-based brokerage firm were West Coast markets that were expensive for a long time, such as those in the tech-heavy city of San Jose and scenic San Diego

Three California cities — San Jose, San Diego and Sacramento — rounded out Redfin’s top five fastest-declining housing markets, ranking third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Other Golden State cities that made the top ten included Bay Area hub Oakland and the nearby town of Stockton — as well as more southerly Bakersfield, which is just north of Los Angeles.

Prices have fallen amid a recent spike in mortgage rates. A 30-year fixed-rate mortgage currently charges 5.66 percent interest — an increase of nearly three points from the same time last year, according to Freddie Mac, the federal government’s lending company.

Earlier this month, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a further 0.75 percentage point for the fourth time in a bid to stifle inflation.

Goldman Sachs economists recently warned that home price growth across the US was expected to come to a complete halt next year thanks to dwindling demand and too much real estate up for grabs.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, warned last month that house prices could fall by as much as 20 percent next year if a recession hits, and that prices in parts of the country are overvalued by as much as 72 percent.

The emerging housing crisis comes after a period of relative affordability in 2020 and last year during the pandemic, due to record low mortgage rates – despite prices also rising during that period to meet an equally increasing demand.

However, this year, shortly before the Fed decided to raise interest rates to counter record inflation, banks slashed mortgage rates in their own effort to cover future losses that could arise in a forecast recession.

In the biggest one-week jump since 1987, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, the most popular mortgage package, rose to 5.78 percent in June, from 5.23 percent at the end of May.

Since then, it has reached an even more pronounced 6 percent from September.

A year ago, affordability was less than half of what it is today, at 2.9 percent.

The sudden surge has seen the country’s housing market cool significantly since then, with sales of previously owned homes falling for the fourth straight month in May as potential buyers face higher costs.

Due to the slump in demand, house price growth is expected to peak towards the end of the year – before unavoidably plunging, economists warn.

“We are currently in a housing crisis,” Robert Dietz, chief economist with the National Association of Home Builders, told The Wall Street Journal of the phenomenon, citing how real estate companies have slashed asking prices in recent weeks to compensate for the rapidly changing real estate market.

Homes in cities that have seen significant price increases in recent years, including Boise, Idaho; Phoenix; and Austin have seen average home prices fall in recent weeks, according to Redfin.

With high prices and rising rates driving young homebuyers — many of whom are millennials aging in their early buying years — existing home sales are down 8.6 percent from last year, reaching a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.41 million .

Meanwhile, another study published by redfin last month found that a large proportion of home sellers cut their asking price in July, particularly in former pandemic boomtowns.

Boise, Idaho, which was a top destination for remote workers on the West Coast during the pandemic, saw 70 percent of its offers fall in July, up from just a third a year ago.

In Denver, 58 percent of home listings were reduced last month, while 56 percent of Salt Lake City home listings were dropped from the original asking price.

“Individual home sellers and builders were both quick to cut their prices early this summer, mainly because they had unrealistic expectations of both price and timelines,” said Boise Redfin agent Shauna Pendleton.

“They overpriced because their neighbor’s house sold for an exorbitant price a few months ago, and they expected to receive multiple offers the first weekend because they heard stories of that happening,” she added.

The 10 cities that have seen the largest share of price cuts in the past month can be seen above

A housing project is on display in Boise, where last month 70% of home listings were cut below the original asking price as sellers faced their “unreasonable expectations.”

My advice to sellers is to price their home correctly from the start, accept that the market has slowed down and understand that it can take longer than 30 days to sell. If someone sells a nice house in a desirable neighborhood, he doesn’t have to drop in price.’

While industry data shows house prices across the country and in almost every market remain higher than a year ago, the number of listings has increased dramatically as sellers’ high expectations matched the cold reality.

Redfin said the national share of homes for sale with price declines hit an all-time high in July.