The 18 items Melissa Caddick’s husband wants to keep in massive haul of fraudster’s diamonds

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A mass sale of fraud Melissa Caddick’s large amount of diamonds, jewelry, paintings, designer clothes and belongings before Christmas is partially rejected by her husband and family.

The sale of the scammer’s breathtaking designer jewelry collection includes pieces she bought with the $23 million she stole from mostly family and friends, including a $250,000 necklace called Stella featuring an outrageous 83-carat black sapphire.

A total of 72 jewellery, paintings by artists such as John Olsen and designer clothing by Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Balmain and Chanel will be auctioned undisputedly.

But Australia’s federal court heard Monday that Caddick’s husband Anthony Koletti had objected to the sale of 18 pieces of jewelry, including his wife’s earrings, necklace and bracelet and a diamond and gold cross he often wore in her company.

In court documents, Koletti claimed in court documents that items that Caddick bought from her favorite jewelry designer Stefano Canturi were then “gifted” to himself.

Melissa Caddick Wears Her Favorite $250K Sapphire And Diamond Necklace That Will Go On Sale But Husband Anthony Koletti Wants To Keep His Cufflinks And 17 Other Items

Anthony Koletti has objected to the sale of 18 of Stefano Canturi’s pieces of jewelry, including the diamond and gold cross he wears (above) and other signature pieces

The 18 items on the list are all from Canturi and include a signature Cubic 18K white gold ring set with 16 baguette cut black sapphires, plus a flower pendant, a black sapphire dog tag pendant and a gold pendant in the shape of a skull with diamond teeth that Caddick bought for $4500.

The court heard Monday that Caddick’s brother Adam Grimley also planned to challenge the sale of a pension fund and asked for additional time to challenge it.

It has also been heard that due to the fact that the inquest into Melissa Caddick’s death was only partially heard, both the fact of the fraudster’s death and the date of her death had not yet been established.

The breathtaking $250k necklace that Melissa Caddick specially made with an 83-carat black sapphire

Anthony Koletti has requested that items from his wife’s jewelry collection not be sold in the recipients’ fire sale, including Stefano Canturi earrings

MELISSA CADDICK JEWELRY HUSBAND ANTHONY KOLETTI WANT TO KEEP 1. Canturi Signature necklace of onyx, diamond and pearl 2. Canturi Signature bracelet of onyx, diamond and pearl 3. Pair of Canturi Diamond Flower Earrings 4. Canturi 18kt white gold cubism solid dog tag and 18kt white gold curb chain with link chain 5. Canturi Black Diamond Three Quarter Bracelet 6. Canturi 18kt white gold black rhodium plated skull 7. Canturi Cubism Collection 18kt White Gold Bracelet With Baguette Black Sapphire Channel Set On Clasp 8. Canturi Cubism Collection 18kt white gold bracelet with three black sapphire channel set on clasp 9. Canturi Cubism Collection 18kt white gold bracelet with 104 square and baguette cut black sapphires 10. Canturi Odyssey Collection 18kt White Gold Diamond Flower Pendant and Necklace 11. Canturi Cubism Collection Solid Black Sapphire Dog Tag Pendant 12. Canturi Cubism Collection ring with baguette cut black sapphires 13. Canturi menswear ring from New Prototype Collection 14. Canturi Labyrinth Collection Men’s Dress Ring With Black Diamonds 15. Pair of Canturi Cubism 18kt White Gold Black Onyx Cufflinks 16. Canturi 18kt white gold channel set baguette and carre cut diamond cubism cross pendant 17. 18kt white gold wide cubist ring 4.26ct black sapphires 18. Canturi Cubism 19kt White Gold Ring

It’s clear that Caddick’s parents Ted and Barb Grimley plan to challenge the sale by the trustees of the Edgecliff penthouse they live in, which their daughter bought with stolen money in 2016 for $2.5 million.

The Dover Heights home that Caddick lived in with Mr. Koletti, where she was last seen alive in November 2020, is currently on the market and expected to sell for up to $15 million.

Caddick’s running shoe washed up on Bournda Beach on the south coast of NSW last February.

Remains found in the shoe were identified as Mrs. Caddick.

Melissa Caddick wears some of her favorite pieces of jewelry from a huge collection designed largely by Stefano Canturi and including sapphires, diamonds and onyx statement pieces

Melissa Caddick’s parents (Barb and Ted, above) are disputing the sale of the Edgecliff penthouse that their crook daughter bought for them to live in with some of their own money

Among the items sold by the court are a Cartier Panther bracelet watch, a pair of Gucci silver heart earrings, and a Canturi Cubism Collection necklace – featuring aquamarine, sapphire, and 165 diamonds.

An inquest into Ms Caddick’s presumed death has revealed that Mr Canturi himself would personally deliver his final order, the $100,000 diamond necklace and matching bracelet, on Friday, November 13, 2020.

She disappeared the day before, never to be seen again.