The 164 songs that were banned from the radio after 9/11

After the 9/11 terrorist attacks struck New York City and killed almost 3,000 people, the impacts were hugely significant.
It was the moment that shook a superpower, with the images of the Twin Towers and their destruction burned into the memory of a generation who woke up on 11 September, 2001 thinking it was going to be a completely normal day.
There were a huge amount of changes in the aftermath, with George W Bush announcing a ‘War on Terror’ in retaliation and the US government introducing a whole raft of new restrictions and rules surrounding security.
It was an event which would come to define the modern world for years to come, and in those days immediately after the attack, minds turned towards how to avoid causing further upset to a traumatised and shocked nation.
One of those changes was the music people listened to, and part of that is because certain radio stations banned a whole load of songs they thought would be insensitive after the terrorist attacks.
The 9/11 attacks shook the world. Credit: World History Archive / Alamy Stock PhotoAccording to Kerrang, broadcaster Clear Channel Communications drew up a list of 164 songs which they deemed to be ‘lyrically questionable’ or insensitive to play.
The list was sent out to around 1,100 radio stations they owned, with DJs told not to play the music for fear that people wouldn’t want to hear certain lyrics at such a sensitive time.
Some of the reasons behind certain songs being taken off air for a while are pretty obvious, but other choices are really mystifying.
It’s understandable that people probably wouldn’t want to listen to ‘New York, New York’ or ‘Leavin’ on a Jet Plane’ in the immediate aftermath of 9/11, but some DJs chose to play the songs anyway.
The full list of 164 songs is here:
3 Doors Down – Duck and Run
311 – Down
AC/DC – Shot Down in Flames
AC/DC – Shoot to Thrill
AC/DC – Dirty Deeds
AC/DC – Highway to Hell
AC/DC – Safe in New York City
AC/DC – TNT
AC/DC – Hell’s Bells
Several AC/DC songs weren’t allowed to be played on air. Credit: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock PhotoAd Libs – The Boy from New York City
Alanis Morissette – Ironic
Alice in Chains – Rooster
Alice in Chains – Sea of Sorrow
Alice in Chains – Down in a Hole
Alice in Chains – Them Bones
Alien Ant Farm – Smooth Criminal
Animals – We Gotta Get Out of This Place
Arthur Brown – Fire
Bangles – Walk Like an Egyptian
Barenaked Ladies – Falling for the First Time
Barry McGuire – Eve of Destruction
Beastie Boys – Sure Shot
Beastie Boys – Sabotage
The Beatles – A Day in the Life
The Beatles – Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds
The Beatles – Ticket To Ride
The Beatles – Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da
Billy Joel – Only the Good Die Young
Ironic by Alanis Morrissette was part of the list of banned tracks. Credit: jeremy sutton-hibbert / Alamy Stock PhotoBlack Sabbath – War Pigs
Black Sabbath – Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
Blood Sweat and Tears – And When I Die
Blue Oyster Cult – Burnin’ For You
Bob Dylan/Guns N Roses – Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door
Bobby Darin – Mack the Knife
Boston – Smokin’
Brooklyn Bridge – Worst That Could Happen
Bruce Springsteen – I’m On Fire
Bruce Springsteen – Goin’ Down
Bruce Springsteen – War
Buddy Holly and the Crickets – That’ll Be the Day
Bush – Speed Kills
Carole King – I Feel the Earth Move
Cat Stevens – Peace Train
Cat Stevens – Morning Has Broken
Chi-Lites – Have You Seen Her
The Clash – Rock the Casbah
Creedence Clearwater Revival – Travelin’ Band
The Cult – Fire Woman
Dave Clark Five – Bits and Pieces
Dave Matthews Band – Crash Into Me
Dio – Holy Diver
Don McLean – American Pie
The Doors – The End
Drifters – On Broadway
Drowning Pool – Bodies
Edwin Starr – War
Elton John – Benny & The Jets
Elton John – Daniel
Elton John – Rocket Man
Elton John had multiple songs on the banned list. Credit: imageBROKER / Alamy Stock PhotoElvis – (You’re the) Devil in Disguise
Everclear – Santa Monica
Filter – Hey Man, Nice Shot
Fontella Bass – Rescue Me
Foo Fighters – Learn to Fly
Jimi Hendrix – Hey Joe
Frank Sinatra – New York, New York
Fuel – Bad Day
The Gap Band – You Dropped a Bomb On Me
Godsmack – Bad Religion
Green Day – Brain Stew
Happenings – See You in September
Herman’s Hermits – Wonderful World
Hollies – He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother
J. Frank Wilson – Last Kiss
Jackson Browne – Doctor My Eyes
James Taylor – Fire and Rain
Jan and Dean – Dead Man’s Curve
Jerry Lee Lewis – Great Balls of Fire
Jimi Hendrix – Hey Joe
John Lennon – Imagine
John Mellencamp – Crumbling Down
John Mellencamp – I’m On Fire
John Parr – St. Elmo’s Fire
Judas Priest – Some Heads Are Gonna Roll
Kansas – Dust in the Wind
Korn – Falling Away From Me
Led Zeppelin – Stairway to Heaven
Lenny Kravitz – Fly Away
Limp Bizkit – Break Stuff
Local H – Bound for the Floor
Los Bravos – Black is Black
Louis Armstrong – What A Wonderful World
Lynyrd Skynyrd – Tuesday’s Gone
Martha & the Vandellas – Nowhere to Run
Martha & the Vandellas – Dancing in the Streets
Megadeth – Dread and the Fugitive
Megadeth – Sweating Bullets
Metallica – Seek and Destroy
Metallica – Harvester or Sorrow
Metallica – Enter Sandman
Metallica – Fade to Black
The music of Metallica was censored after 9/11. Credit: James Jeffrey Taylor / Alamy Stock PhotoMitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels – Devil with the Blue Dress
Mudvayne – Death Blooms
Neil Diamond – America
Nina – 99 Luft Balloons/99 Red Balloons
Nine Inch Nails – Head Like a Hole
Norman Greenbaum – Spirit in the Sky
Oingo Boingo – Dead Man’s Party
Ozzy Osbourne – Suicide Solution
Paper Lace – The Night Chicago Died
Pat Benatar – Hit Me with Your Best Shot
Pat Benatar – Love is a Battlefield
Paul McCartney and Wings – Live and Let Die
Peter Gabriel – When You’re Falling
Peter and Gordon – I Go To Pieces
Peter and Gordon – A World Without Love
Peter Paul and Mary – Blowin’ in the Wind
Peter Paul and Mary – Leavin’ on a Jet Plane
Petula Clark – A Sign of the Times
Phil Collins – In the Air Tonight
Pink Floyd – Run Like Hell
Pink Floyd – Mother
P.O.D.- Boom
Pretenders – My City Was Gone
Queen – Another One Bites the Dust
Queen – Killer Queen
All Rage Against The Machine songs
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Aeroplane
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Under the Bridge
REM – It’s the End of the World as We Know It
Ricky Nelson – Travelin’ Man
Rolling Stones – Ruby Tuesday
Saliva – Click Click Boom
Sam Cooke – Wonderful World
Santana – Evil Ways
Savage Garden – Crash and Burn
Shelley Fabares – Johnny Angel
Even Simon and Garfunkel ended up having one of their songs on the banned list. Credit: CBW / Alamy Stock PhotoSimon And Garfunkel – Bridge Over Troubled Water
Skeeter Davis – End of the World
Slipknot – Left Behind
Slipknot – Wait and Bleed
Smashing Pumpkins – Bullet With Butterfly Wings
Soundgarden – Blow Up the Outside World
Soundgarden – Fell on Black Days
Soundgarden – Black Hole Sun
Steam – Na Na Na Na Hey Hey
Steve Miller – Jet Airliner
Stone Temple Pilots – Big Bang Baby
Stone Temple Pilots – Dead and Bloated
Sugar Ray – Fly
Surfaris – Wipeout
System of a Down – Chop Suey!
Talking Heads – Burning Down the House
Temple of the Dog – Say Hello to Heaven
Third Eye Blind – Jumper
Three Degrees – When Will I See You Again
Tom Petty – Free Fallin’
Tool – Intolerance
Tramps – Disco Inferno
U2 – Sunday Bloody Sunday
Van Halen – Dancing In The Street
Van Halen – Jump
Youngbloods – Get Together
Zager and Evans – In the Year 2525
Zombies – She’s Not There