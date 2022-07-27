The 15 US states Chinese citizens are buying $6B of property after being banned by other countries

California and New York have become new places for Chinese buyers to buy real estate after other foreign markets rejected them by levying taxes to boost the housing market.

Chinese buyers bought $6.1 billion worth of real estate in the US between April 2021 and April 2022.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) released its 2022 report on foreign real estate buyers in the US, which found California and New York to be the most popular with Chinese buyers, at 31 and 10 percent, respectively.

Florida has ties to Indiana for the third-best pick, with the Chinese at seven percent, which Governor Ron DeSantis, 43, called a “big problem.”

“I don’t think they should be able to. I think the problem is that these companies have ties to the CCP, and it’s not always obvious at first glance what a company does,” he told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham earlier this week.

The Sunshine State reached its 14th consecutive year as the top choice for foreign buyers.

DeSantis shares similar views with other countries, such as New Zealand, Australia, and Canada, which have imposed taxes on foreign buyers purchasing properties in the countries.

New Zealand charges a 15 percent tax on non-resident buyers. Australia levies a 12.6 percent tax on any foreign buyer who buys a home worth more than $750,000 and has been since 2017. And in Canada, the government takes 50 percent of every sale as a withholding tax.

However, the US does not impose any tax restrictions on foreign buyers, the government said Wharton Business Journal from UPenn.

California remains the state with the highest number of Chinese buyers, with 31 percent, followed by New York with 10 percent, and Indiana and Florida are in third place with seven percent.

“A lot of it was about wealthier Chinese citizens moving their money abroad to avoid taxes and audits,” real estate professor Benjamin Keys told the business magazine.

U.S. zip codes with the highest number of foreign buyers have increased home prices by eight percent, according to the magazine. Keys says the number of new jobs has increased much more than the number of available homes, causing real estate values ​​to skyrocket.

The San Francisco Bay Area — located in the number one state for Chinese buyers — has seen a 30 percent increase in employment, but not even a 10 percent increase in housing, Keys revealed.

“The big picture is that we have an affordability crisis for housing in the cities where the jobs are,” he said. “There are a lot of hoops that you have to jump through to get something built in these places, especially to build in a dense way.”

The two most populous cities of 2022 – New York City and Los Angeles – as well as the 8th and 10th largest cities, San Diego and San Jose, are found in the most popular states.

Chinese buyers mainly bought main residences, while eight percent bought it for student use

Chinese buyers spent $6.1 billion on US real estate between April 2021 and March 2022, followed by Canada for $5.5 billion

The top 15 states vary in location, but many are located in southern and warmer states, such as Oklahoma, Arizona, Hawaii, North and South Carolina, among others.

Keys also said Chinese buyers are also sweeping US properties to “evade taxes and avoid scrutiny” as many countries have started to tax them. Foreign markets often levy a “foreign buyer’s tax” to deter foreign buyers and stabilize house prices in the market, the business magazine UPenn reported.

As Chinese and other foreign buyers continue to spend billions on U.S. real estate, NAR found that China — which also includes Hong Kong and Taiwan in the data sample — primarily buys “primary residences” compared to vacation or rental properties.

The number of Chinese buyers who exclusively bought holiday homes was so minimal that it could not even be expressed as a percentage. However, 52 percent of Chinese buyers bought primary homes and 25 percent bought rental properties.

Eight percent of the buildings went to ‘student use’ and another eight percent for ‘other’ purposes. Just under six percent said the properties would be used for vacations and rentals.

In total, 6,100 properties in the US are owned by Chinese citizens and they have spent an average of $470,600 on it.

More than 65 percent bought detached single-family homes. Ten percent bought condominiums and nine percent bought townhouses.

Overall, Canada was the second largest buyer at $5.5 billion, followed by India at $3.6 billion, followed by Mexico at $2.9 billion, Brazil at $1.6 billion and Colombia at $4 billion. 1 billion.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, 43, (pictured July 15) said the influx of foreign buyers is a “huge problem” and he wants to follow in New Zealand and Australia’s footsteps and raise taxes

Foreign investors spent nearly $60 billion on 98,000 properties — an 8.5 percent increase from April 2020 to March 2021.

Forty-four percent were also all-cash sales. Foreign-based investors were twice as likely to make a cash purchase compared to US-based foreigners.

Nearly 60 percent of Chinese buyers and 68 percent of Canadian investors made cash purchases, while 25 percent of Brazilian and Mexican buyers did the same, NAR said.

“However, foreign buyers are likely to make more purchases because those who make cash offers are immune to changes in interest rates,” said chief economist Lawrence Yun.

“In addition, international flights have increased in recent months due to the lifting of the pandemic-related travel restrictions.”

California is the most popular state among Chinese buyers (Photo: San Francisco)