The 11 A-listers Richard Gere is set to enrage over cell tower plans

Bedford, New York – located 50 miles north of New York City near the Connecticut border – is home to many A-list celebrities, including actors Matt Damon, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, fashion designer Ralph Lauren, chef Martha Stewart and businessman George Soros.

However, as the town goes through the approval process to build a 130-foot-tall cell tower at the Bedford Post Inn, which is owned by Pretty Woman actor Richard Gere, a few other wealthy residents aren’t thrilled, including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister, Carolyn. Love. and long-term residents Kathleen and Chris Mara and Kate Mara and Rooney Mara.

Gere, 73, agreed to the tower earlier this year, after being approached by city supervisor Ellen Calves in June. City residents wanted the tower to be in a “less intrusive” area, and Calves said commercial real estate is just that under the “town code.”

“Since the Post Inn property is commercial and is considered commercial property in the city code to be ‘less intrusive’ than residential, I was looking…if they would consider this,” Callves told the New York Post.

Local longtime residents including Kathleen and Kate Mara (pictured left with Rooney Mara) oppose the idea

Gere's in-house chef at the hotel, Roxanne Spruance, 38, who co-owns the hotel's Michelin-starred restaurant The Barn, opposes it.

Verizon sued the city in July 2021 after the Bedford Planning Board rejected two previous sites for the tower because the Federal Telecommunications Acts require service gaps to be filled.

While the new location will settle the lawsuit with Verizon, it has done little to win over the city’s A-list and wealthy residents.

“In the winter I have a beautiful view and I look forward to it every year,” Kathleen Mara, who has lived in the area for nearly 40 years, wrote to the planning board in a Nov. 21 email. “Now I’m going to look at an ugly tower that will soon be obsolete if the location is approved.”

Kathleen told the Post she believes the tower will be replaced by satellites in the future due to advances in technology and that the tower will be an eyesore for locals.

“I don’t understand why they would want it there,” she said. ‘Isn’t that how everyone is? Like, “Not in my backyard!” or whatever, you know?’

Liebling was also concerned about the location and view from her home, telling the board in a Dec. 8 email that it was practically in her “back yard.”

“The decision you make will affect our family’s lives if you practically put the cell tower in our backyard. Liebling and her husband Larry owe 17 acres near the Bedford Post Inn and they said the area is their “refuge” and a cell tower would ruin it for them, the Post reported.

Gere does not live in Bedford, but lives with his wife and children in a $10 million home in Westchester County's North Salem

However, the city denies any connection

Liebling has even gone so far as to apply for a preliminary draft from a judge in New York’s South District to stop construction on the tower – which has not been officially approved, but residents believe it will go ahead anyway. If her motion is granted, it will block construction, associated equipment needed to build it, and the new hill access road.

But it’s not just Gere’s next-door neighbors who are annoyed by the idea, but also his own chef, who works at the hotel’s restaurant, The Barn.

Roxanne Spruance, 38, who co-owns the Michelin-rated restaurant, told the board on Dec. 5 that the restaurant’s landowners — Gere and real estate developer Russel Hernandez — were on different pages.

“I want to make it very clear that the restaurant and the hotel are very separate,” she said at the meeting. “The actions of my landlords to think this was a good idea with Ellen is completely separate from my wishes [and] desires as an entrepreneur.’

She also said that Gere’s plans to expand the hotel by an additional 10 rooms, and add a pool and spa to the property — where rooms on weekends can cost $1,075 a night — were approved in September, just a few months after she agreed to the cell tower. .

Other famous residents in the area include: Matt Damon, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (pictured together)

Calves, however, denies that the extension’s approval had anything to do with the cell tower, telling the Post: “That statement is not based on reality or facts.

“The owners of the inn are in the process of explaining their activities and have had plans for several years for various city councils, all of which have been met with enthusiastic support.”

She said Gere and Hernandez agreed to the location because they “care a lot” about the first responders — who the cell tower is supposed to help. However, Gere doesn’t even live in Bedford, but lives in a $10 million home in Westchester County’s North Salem with his wife Alejandra Silva and their children.

Another resident, Jim Hoffman, 63, is also upset about the tower, saying its view of his $2.5 million home — where he’s lived for 25 years — will ruin his view and will be visible from nearly every room in his house.

“Every time we look outside, we are reminded a little of the mistrust and corruption of our city.”

Hoffman has also joined Liebling in her motion to stop the tower after accusing the board of being manipulative.

‘It is a stamp from the perspective of the city. They are trying to get it done,” he told the Post.

However, the municipality does not intend to stop its efforts. Calves told the Post, “Just because people who have money and power are threatening legal action doesn’t mean they get more respect than anyone else.

“We have to make the right decision for the whole city. This is a matter of public safety and quality of life.’

The board will review Verizon’s application on Jan. 3.