The 10 Most Expensive Homes Sold in Palo Alto in the Week of Dec. 5

A home in Palo Alto that sold for $3.5 million tops the list of the most expensive Palo Alto real estate sales in the past week.

A total of 10 real estate sales were recorded in the area last week, with an average price of $2.1 million, $1,154 per square foot.

The prices in the list below refer to sales of properties registered for ownership during the week of December 5, even if the property was sold earlier.

10. $960,000, condominium in the 700 block of San Antonio Road

The 1,030-square-foot condominium in the 700 block of San Antonio Road in Palo Alto has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $960,000, $932 per square foot. The condominium was built in 1974. The condominium features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

9. $1 million, condominium in the 4200 block of El Camino Real

The 1,241-square-foot condominium in the 4200 block of El Camino Real, Palo Alto, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $1,048,000, $844 per square foot. The condominium was built in 1983. The condominium features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

El Camino Real

8. $1.1 million, condominium in the 400 block of Sheridan Avenue

A sale has been completed for the condominium in the 400 block of Sheridan Avenue in Palo Alto. The price was $1,125,000 and the new owners took over the condominium in December. The apartment was built in 1977 and has a total area of ​​1,135 square meters. The price per square foot came to $991. The condominium features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Sheridan Ave

7. $1.4 million single-family home on the 2000 Glen Way block

The 2000 Glen Way block property in East Palo Alto has new owners. The prize was $1,379,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of ​​3,140 square meters. The price per square foot is $439. The home features 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

Glen way

6. $1.5 million, condominium in the 100 block of Greenmeadow Way

The property in the 100 block of Greenmeadow Way in Palo Alto has new owners. The prize was $1,549,000. The condominium was built in 1959 and has a living area of ​​1,030 square feet. The price per square meter is $1,504. The condominium features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Green meadow road

5. $1.8 million, single-family home in the 1500 block of Drake Way

The sale of the single-family home in the 1500 block of Drake Way, Palo Alto has been completed. The price was $1,800,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2017 and has a living area of ​​2,302 square meters. The price per square foot was $782. The home features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

Drake way

4. $3 million, single-family home in the 800 block of Gailen Avenue

The sale of the single-family home in the 800 block of Gailen Avenue in Palo Alto has been completed. The price was $3,025,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1957 and has a living area of ​​2,325 square meters. The price per square foot was $1,301. The house has 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

3. $3.2 million detached house in the 800 block of Ross Court

A sale has been completed for the single-family home in the 800 block of Ross Court in Palo Alto. The price was $3,190,000 and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 1956 and the living area totals 1,854 square feet. The price per square foot came in at $1,721. The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Ross Court

2. $3.3 million, single-family home in the 2100 block of Emerson Street

The 1,400-square-foot detached house in the 2100 block of Emerson Street, Palo Alto, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $3,300,000, $2,357 per square foot. The house was built in 1925. The house has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.

Emerson Street

1. $3.5 million, single-family home in the 900 block of Blair Court

The property in the 900 block of Blair Court in Palo Alto has new owners. The prize was $3,460,000. The house was built in 1955 and has a living area of ​​2,594 square meters. The price per square foot is $1,334. The house has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.