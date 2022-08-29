The 10 Most Exciting Sightseeing Spots in Denver You Won’t Want to Miss!

I’m always keen to explore new places, and there’s no time like the present! One of the most exciting cities in the US is Denver, Colorado. There’s so much to see and do, from hiking and biking in the Rocky Mountains to exploring the city’s many museums and art galleries. You would like to visit it too but you don’t exactly know what you can see or do while you’re in town? Come with me on a virtual tour of Denver’s beauty.

So, without further ado, here are the 10 most exciting sightseeing spots in Denver that you won’t want to miss:

Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre

Situated just outside of Denver, Red Rocks is a stunning natural amphitheatre set against the beautiful red rocks of the area. It’s perfect for a day trip from the city, and there’s plenty to do including hiking, picnicking and of course, enjoying live music performances. While you’re here, do not miss the chance to see the world-famous Red Rocks formations up close!

Denver Museum of Nature & Science

The Denver Museum of Nature & Science is a great place to learn about the natural world and also Colorado’s unique history. There are plenty of interactive exhibits to enjoy, and the museum also has an IMAX theatre showing educational films. Some of the most appreciated movies are about the dinosaurs that used to live in the area!

Denver Botanic Gardens

The Denver Botanic Gardens are a must-visit for any plant lover. With over 32 acres of gardens to explore, there’s something for everyone here. From the Japanese Garden to the Rocky Mountain Garden, there’s plenty to see and smell. And do not leave this place without enjoying a cup of tea in the stunning conservatory.

Colorado State Capitol Building

The Colorado State Capitol Building is an impressive sight, and it’s free to enter! Take a tour of the building and learn about the history of Colorado, or simply admire the beautiful interior and exterior. A must-do while you’re here is to step outside and take in the view of the city from the steps of the Capitol. It is breathtaking

Denver Zoo

The Denver Zoo is home to over 4,000 animals, and it’s a great place to spend a day with the family. There are plenty of fun and educational exhibits to enjoy, and you can even feed some of the animals! If you are traveling with children, they will love the chance to see and learn about so many different animals.

Sports Authority Field at Mile High

Sports Authority Field at Mile High is the perfect place to catch a Denver Broncos game. Even if you’re not a huge football fan, the atmosphere is electric and it’s a great way to experience American culture. It’s never a dull moment in the stadium, and you’re guaranteed to have a great time.

Larimer Square

Larimer Square is the perfect place to enjoy some retail therapy or to simply sit and people watch. It’s one of the most popular squares in Denver, and it’s always buzzing with activity. There are plenty of restaurants and cafes to enjoy, and you can also find some great live music here.

Union Station

Union Station is a beautiful historic building that now houses a number of restaurants, shops and businesses. It’s the perfect place to grab a bite to eat or to do some shopping, and it’s also a great spot for people-watching.

Confluence Park

Confluence Park is the perfect place to enjoy the great outdoors. With plenty of green space and a river running through it, it’s a great spot for a picnic or a walk.

The Denver Mint

The Denver Mint is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city. Visitors can take a tour of the facility and see how coins are made. It’s a great place to learn about the history of money and also see some interesting machinery in action.

Before I go, I will give you some useful hints on how to organize your trip, so that you can make the most of your time in Denver:

– Get a CityPASS: The CityPASS gives you access to the top attractions in Denver, and it’s great value for money.

– Book a Denver car service: A Denver car service is a great way to get around the city, and it’s also very convenient.

– Stay in a hotel near the attractions: This will save you time and money on transportation.

Are you excited yet? I know I am! Denver is a beautiful and exciting city with plenty to see and do. Whether you’re into hiking, biking, art, history or simply want to enjoy some good food and drink, you won’t be disappointed. So what are you waiting for? Start planning your trip today!