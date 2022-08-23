The 10 most commonly misspelt words on CVs

<!–

Having a good resume is the most important way to get a job, but many people fail at the first hurdle by misspelling words on their resume.

Language skills are critical to any resume, and it can often be the difference between getting hired and your paperwork at the bottom of the pile.

In a mission to help job seekers improve the language used on their resumes, the language learning app Preply analyzed Indeed’s resume database in the UK to reveal the most misspelled words.

“Focused,” “successful,” and “professional” were some of the most common misspellings of everyday words, according to research from language learning app Preply

Don’t be a cliché! 10 most used words skilled Responsible Trained Organized Learned Informed Motivated social Confident Customizable

The Preply survey found that the top 15 words that job seekers have the most difficulty spelling on their resumes when describing themselves and their accomplishments or responsibilities.

According to Preply’s research, “experienced” was the word that caused the most problems for job seekers writing their resumes in English.

Also ‘passed’, ‘advised’ and ‘passed’ proved difficult for candidates due to their repeated letters.

Words with American English variations such as “behavior” and “judgment” also proved confusing.

The online language learning platform has also created a starter list of over 150 English words and phrases commonly used by job seekers in their job applications.

Every word from the list was searched on Indeed’s resume search to find the number of resumes updated or submitted this year where it was listed.

In addition, the language learning app analyzed Google search volumes to find out which of the 150 words job seekers have the most difficulty spelling to raise awareness of common mistakes to avoid.

It found that “skilled” was the most used word on resumes in the past six months, ranking it on 2.18 million resumes.

“Responsible” and “Educated” are second and third on the list, respectively included in 1.30 million and 1.28 million resumes in the past six months.

Job seekers are also eager to show their personal side, with references to “social” and “friendly” traits appearing on 617,000 and 446,000 resumes, respectively.

Despite not being in the top 20, more than 73,000 candidates had included the description ‘nice’ and at least 20,000 job seekers wrote that they had ‘good sense of humor’ on their resumes in the past six months.