The 10 Best Horror Movies of the 2010s, According to Metacritic

Many movie fans think that the horror genre has seen its decline in recent decades. Still, there are a few daring and resourceful filmmakers who want to prove that there is still a lot of fear and creativity to be found in the genre.





Ranging from Jordan Peele‘s creepy horror/comedyOutuntil Robert Eggersis intensely surreal The lighthouseMany 2010s movies brought something new to the table, delighting horror fans and proving to critics on the popular review aggregator site Metacritic that horror is scarier than ever.

Jordan Peele’s Controversial Sophomore Effort – ‘Us’ (2019)

Comedian Jordan Peele broke into the directing scene with his critically acclaimed Out. Much was expected from his next outing, and U.S (about a family on a seaside retreat who is terrorized by a group of doppelgängers) usually delivered.

Some critics and onlookers alike found Peele’s second feature a little underwhelming — but most found it just as original, thought-provoking, and fun as Outproven by his critic score of 81 on Metacritic. There was praise for the director’s masterly way of mixing creepiness and humor, as well as for the stunning cast led by Lupita Nyong’o.

A film that critics have been silently raving about – ‘A Quiet Place’ (2018)

A quiet placefamous actor John Krasinskic‘s directorial debut, depicts a world infested by aliens guided by sound. In this apocalyptic realm, a family struggles to survive in almost complete silence.

With an admirable score of 82 on Metacritic, the film has truly cemented itself as one of the most creative, scary and impactful horror films of recent years. With complex themes, a perfect tempo, a genius gimmick, and some truly terrifying monsters, it’s a film that certainly deserves the praise it continues to get.

The thin line between real and unreal terror – ‘Under the Shadow’ (2016)

This Persian ghost story is a compelling psychological horror thriller, about a mysterious evil that slowly invades a house terrorized by the Iran-Iraq war.

Few modern horror movies are truly terrifying, and Under the shadow is definitely one of them. It blurs the line between fictional supernatural horrors and the very real and very devastating true horrors of war. Measured in its direction and clever in its writing, it is an unforgettable film with much to offer, as proven by its score of 83 from Metacritic critics.

What Can’t Think or Feel Can’t Give Up – ‘It Follows’ (2014)

This creepy film follows a young woman named Jay. However, it is not only the film that follows her, there is also a mysterious supernatural force that haunts her after a sexual encounter.

Those looking for a traditional modern horror movie will probably not be satisfied with It follows. However, those who want more of a slow-burning and thoughtful teen movie that throws the characters in a terrifying atmosphere will more than likely love this one, which has been received. a score of 83 on Metacritic.

A delightful folk horror debut – ‘The Witch’ (2015)

The witch was the debut of Robert Eggers, one of the most captivating voices in American cinema today, and what a debut it was. Set in 17th-century New England, a family is torn apart by witchcraft and the macabre.

From the outset, Eggers proved his unparalleled talent for creating a transfixing, absolutely terrifying atmosphere full of layered characterization, intelligently constructed drama and slowly mounting tension. The witch has a Metacritic score of 83 to prove its excellent quality.

A nail-biting brain teaser — ‘The Lighthouse’ (2019)

Eggers’ second feature came four years after his first, and most people agree that this is by far the best film he’s made. The lighthouse is a genre-juggling masterpiece about two lighthouse keepers trying to stay healthy while living on a remote New England island in the 1890s.

With enormous artistic scope but a wonderfully intimate (and often claustrophobic) feel, this masterful film has a critic score of 83 on Metacritic to reward its ambitious story, stunning performances and immersive atmosphere.

Invited, But Not Welcome – ‘Get Out’ (2017)

All of Jordan Peele’s films have a huge following, but most of them will agree that the director’s best work is still Outabout a black man who goes to meet the charming but strange parents of his white girlfriend.

The film isn’t without its fair share of well-placed and hilarious jokes, but its greatest assets lie in the sensible way it handles its social commentary, and in the effectively creepy horror tone, which it all deserved. a score of 85 on Metacritic. It’s scary, humorous, visually stunning, narratively delightful, and beautifully directed and acted.

Never Stop Shooting – ‘One Cut of the Dead’ (2017)

It’s hard to talk about A cut from the dead without ruining it, and it is without a doubt the kind of movie that should be watched with as little prior knowledge of its story as possible. In summary, it is about a film crew that is attacked by zombies in a Japanese facility from World War II.

At first glance, this might seem like a laughably gruesome zombie B-movie. However, those audience members who decide to trust the film’s Metacritic score of 86and being patient enough to make it all the way to the end will be rewarded with a genius second half that completely recontextualizes everything that came before it.

A Book You Can’t Get Rid Of – ‘The Babadook’ (2014)

This movie is about a widow who tries to fight her son’s fear of a monster lurking in the house, and since the moment it came out, it has been hailed by critics and audiences as one of the best horror movies in modern times. His fame remains the same.

A haunting portrayal of grief and the aftermath of tragedy, The Babadook uses horror to gradually and meticulously work out a phenomenal character study. Metacritic critics love it so much they gave it a great score of 86.

Critics Lost Their Heads Over This One – ‘Hereditary’ (2018)

Ari Aster is a bit of a divisive director, but when it comes to his feature debut Heir apparent, there is almost nothing but praise to be found. It’s a terrifying drama about a family that slowly unravels terrifying secrets about their origins.

Heir apparent is a nightmare of pure sadness, trauma and horror. There are no cheap horror styles and no generic elements, just a superbly made film with unique writing, enveloping directing and technical qualities, and one of the most stunning acting performances of the past decade by the major. Toni Collette. If there is a movie worth it a Metacritic score of 87it’s this one.

