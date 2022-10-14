‘That’s some Barry Bonds type stuff’: Astros’ Baker praises Alvarez’s at-bats – Sportsnet.ca

We have sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.

We will send you a link to create a new password. {* #forgotPasswordForm *} E-mail {*traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *} {*forgotPassword_sendButton *} {* /forgot password form *}

{* #legalAcceptancePostLoginForm_radio *} Display name {*traditionalRegistration_displayName*} E-mail {* e-mail *}

<!– –> By checking this box, I agree to the terms of service and privacy policy from Rogers Media. Loading… {* /legalAcceptancePostLoginForm_radio *}

{* Merge Accounts *}

{*public_profileBlurb*} Display Name: {*public_displayName*} {* public_name *} {* public_gender *} {* public_birthdate *} {* public_emailAddress *} {* public_address *} {* public_phoneNumber *}

Don’t miss out – sign up for our newsletters! (about 1 – 2 a week) Updating your profile information… <!– –> There was an error updating your information. Please Contact us.

Welcome back, {*welcomeName*}! {*loginWidget*} Or

Welcome back, ! {* #userInformationForm *}



{*traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}



{*traditionalSignIn_password*} {*traditionalSignIn_signInButton*} {* /userInformationForm *} Or

{* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}



{*traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *} {* mergePassword *} {*backButton*} {*traditionalSignIn_signInButton*} {* /tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}

Sign up to Sportsnet Subscribe to competition newsletters Play fantasy sports {* #registrationForm_radio_2 *} First name {*traditionalRegistration_firstName *} Last name {*traditionalRegistration_lastName*} Display name {*traditionalRegistration_displayName*} E-mail {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} make a password {*traditionalRegistration_password*} Don’t miss out – sign up for our newsletters! (about 1 – 2 a week) By checking this box, I agree to the terms of service and privacy policy from Rogers Media. {*CreateAccountButton*} {* /registrationForm_radio_2 *} {*loginWidget*}

Check your email for a link to reset your password.

We have sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.

We didn’t recognize that password reset code. Enter your email address to get a new one. {* #resetPasswordForm *}



{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *} {* /resetPasswordForm *}

Your password has been changed successfully.

{* newPassword form *} new password {* new password *} Retype the new password {* newpasswordConfirm *} {* /newPasswordForm *}

Thank you for verifying your email address.

Sorry we can’t verify that email address. Enter your email address below and we’ll send you another email. {* #resendVerificationForm *}



{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *} {* /resendVerificationForm *}

Sign up to Sportsnet Subscribe to competition newsletters Play fantasy sports <!– –> {* #userInformationForm *} E-mail ?You may have created an account with another Rogers Media account that you can log in to here. <!– –> {*traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *} password <!– –> {*traditionalSignIn_password*} {*traditionalSignIn_signInButton*}

<!– –>

{*traditionalSignIn_createButton*} {* /userInformationForm *} {*loginWidget*}



