That’s quite an Eiffel! Kimberley Garner flashes her cocky bum as she sails past an iconic landmark

Kimberley Garner put on a very peachy display as she posed up a storm in an Instagram video on Sunday taken during a trip to the French capital during Paris Fashion Week.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 31, showed off her determined bum in a pair of white leggings as she wrapped herself in a matching fuzzy jacket.

She seemed to be in her element on a boat trip down the Seine, with the Eiffel Tower lit up in the background.

Hot stuff: Kimberley Garner put on a very peachy show as she posed a storm in a Sunday Instagram video taken during a trip to the French capital during Paris Fashion Week

In her caption, Kimberley London founder wrote: “#parisfashionweek Exploring Paris in @alo.’

Despite now enjoying huge fame as a swimwear designer, Kimberley has previously revealed how she pretended to be an intern when she first started the company because no one took her seriously.

However, the property heiress insisted that she is more than just the face of her Kimberley London line and is involved in every aspect of creating her sold-out swimwear range.

She told MailOnline: “I think sometimes people think I’m just the face, but I’m responsible for every part of the business.

Wow! The former Made In Chelsea star, 31, showed off her cocky bum in a pair of white leggings as she wrapped herself in a matching fuzzy jacket

Having fun! She seemed to be in her element on a boat trip down the Seine, with the Eiffel Tower lit up in the background

City break: In her caption, Kimberley London founder wrote: ‘Explore Paris #parisfashionweek in @alo’

‘I was 18 when I started my first company – I came up with an idea, stayed up for days learning how to register the company and taught myself. It became a great success overnight.’

She explained: “But since I was only 18, no one would have ever thought it was mine. I was a young blond girl with a soft voice.

“No one would take me seriously or realize it was my business. So I pretended to be the intern!

“I did all the meetings, phone calls and emails for the company. When it was a success, I put all of my income into starting Kimberley London.”

