‘That’s definitely up there’: Warner rates MCG as one of its best

David Warner believes his gutsy MCG double century, which came on his 100th Test, was probably the best shot of his glittering career.

Warner produced a stunning turnaround against South Africa on Tuesday, ending a nearly three-year drought by defeating 200 in oppressive conditions.

The 36-year-old starter retired injured after reaching his milestone, suffering from heat stress and full-body cramps, and was treated from the field by medical personnel.

Warner was back to bat on Wednesday but lasted just one ball after being bowled by speedy South African Anrich Nortje but reflected on his extraordinary innings ahead of the third day game.

“I was going through that [his best knocks] the other day with a couple of reporters and that’s definitely there now,” Warner said. channel seven. “To go out there is a lot of pressure, generally I don’t feel the pressure, I don’t get nervous.

“But to go out here and tell my friends, ‘I’m going to play the way I want to, looking to score and have the intention,’ and deliver that in a Boxing Day Test which is the pinnacle as a kid… to go out there and execute. That was emphatically amazing.”

Warner had been under immense pressure going into the final Test of the year, after averaging just 20.61 in 10 matches in 2022. The decline in Warner’s red ball form had been so sharp that he had failed to pass 50 since the third Test against Pakistan in Lahore. in March.

Warner has hinted that he will pull out of testing in the near future, but is desperate to tour India and England. He has never won a Test series in either country.

“When your back is against the wall, you can only look forward, that’s how I’ve always been,” he said. “It was emotional, it was difficult, it was exhausting.

“The preparation, the articles… but coming here and going back and looking to score, having that intention, which was probably missing in the last 12 months. It was a magical moment and I’m very proud to do it.” in front of my family and friends.”

Steven Smith, who was also battling the flu, filled in for a weary Warner during the postgame press conference Tuesday.

He was sure the opening 25th Test century was not unique, believing the innings can set Warner up for success on blockbuster tours of India and England next year.