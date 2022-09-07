That’s breathtaking! Meet the woman who sniffed out her husband’s Parkinson’s

<!–

Scientists have developed a test for Parkinson’s disease thanks to a grandmother’s super sense of smell.

Joy Milne, 72, was able to smell her husband’s Parkinson’s 12 years before he was diagnosed because the way he smoked changed.

She has been a great asset to scientists, as a “super-scent” who can diagnose strangers with the disease simply by smelling T-shirts they’ve worn.

It was her incredible nose that discovered that the telltale odor of Parkinson’s comes most strongly not from sweaty armpits, but from the backs of people’s necks and between their shoulder blades.

This showed that sebum – an oily substance secreted by the pores in the skin – contains ten compounds linked to Parkinson’s disease.

Now, after further research, scientists have identified 500 such compounds, including “fatty acids,” called triglycerides and diglycerides, and developed the first test for them. The test costs less than £20 and can be tried in Greater Manchester within two years.

Researchers say Parkinson’s disease can be identified within three minutes of taking a person’s neck. There had been no definitive test for the disease before, with doctors instead basing a diagnosis on a person’s symptoms and medical history.

Better testing and earlier diagnosis can help patients maintain the function of their brain cells, reduce jerky movements and slow the disease.

Study lead Professor Perdita Barran, of the University of Manchester, whose findings are reported in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, said: ‘If Joy hadn’t existed, I don’t think this would have happened – not just because of her nose, but because of her nose. her persistence in thinking that her ability could help people.

“I was skeptical at first, but she was right. We have now taken 2,000 people and we hope that in the future GPs will be able to use this test to confirm whether someone has Parkinson’s and quickly refer them to specialists.’

Ms Milne, a grandmother of seven children from Perth, Scotland, noticed that her husband Les smelled of musk at the age of 31.

She first realized she could smell the disease in others when she attended a support group meeting with her husband, a former doctor who died in 2015.

The retired nurse helped identify sebum as a major source of Parkinson’s odor, and now scientists have published the results of testing this oily compound in 79 people with Parkinson’s, compared to 71 healthy people.

Ms Milne, who has hereditary hyperosmia – an increased sensitivity to smells, said: ‘I promised my husband the night before he died that I would help with Parkinson’s research until there is a test for this cruel disease. I am fortunate to have this ability to help people with early diagnosis.”