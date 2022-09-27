That’s a good dog! Water rescue pup tows 2,800lb pontoon boat back to safety in choppy waters
- Newfoundland pup, Oakley, successfully rescued a 2,800 boat when water turned choppy for a storm
- Oakley is trained by the American Academy of Canine Water Rescue, which teaches dogs to perform rescues in the water from boats, jet skis and helicopters
- Oakley is one of only two American dogs trained using the rescue methods made famous by the Scuola Italiana Cani da Salvataggio in Italy
A water-trained dog rescued a boat that had been pulled off course by a strong current and choppy waters in a lake in Beltzville, Pennsylvania.
Oakley, the Newfoundlander who trains at the American Academy of Canine Water Rescue in Massachusetts, performed the impressive rescue just before a storm rolled in.
“We swam out and Oakley took the mooring rope in his mouth and turned that big pontoon into the current and pulled it all the way to her running depth!” wrote George Abraham, who runs Oakley’s Instagram account: @that_nepa_newfie.
In the video, Oakley can be seen in her doggy rescue goggles and gear, as she tows a boat many times her size and weight dragging out of the lake’s currents against a backdrop of growing storm clouds.
Oakley was trained by the American Academy of Canine Water Rescue in Massachusetts
Newfoundlands, golden retrievers and some other breeds are trained by the school to perform water rescues from boats, from jet skis and from helicopters
Oakley sports special rescue goggles. She is one of only two American dogs trained according to the methods of the Scuola Italiana Cani da Salvataggio – the Italian counterpart of the American Academy
Oakley was trained by the American Academy of Canine Water Rescue in Southborough, Massachusetts and is one of only two dogs in the United States to have been trained using the methods of the Scuola Italiana Cani da Salvataggio – the Italian counterpart of the American Academy.
Water rescue dogs, including breeds such as Newfoundlands, German Shepherds, and Golden Retrievers, learn how to perform rescues from boats, jet skis, and even helicopters.
Newfoundland dogs, as well as Labrador Retrievers and certain other breeds, were bred specifically to rescue humans in the water.
When this natural instinct is enhanced through clear training, bonding techniques with a human handler, the canine-human team becomes unrivaled as a rescue entity for people at risk of drowning. website.
Oakley seems to spend most of her year training for various water rescue demonstrations and events around the world.
Oakley performs a rescue from a helicopter – a method called helocast.
Oakley and other Newfoundlands undergo intensive obedience training before they are ready to perform water rescues
The pup towed the 2,800-pound boat to safety before a storm
Oakley successfully performed the rescue she was trained for