That’ll get the likes! The Block’s Kylie Baker sends temperatures soaring as she licks her lips, twirls her hair and unveils BUSTY new footage

The Block’s Kylie Baker sent temperatures soaring on Thursday night when she revealed a very cheeky side to her fans.

The controversial reality TV star, 37, sent fans into awe when she uploaded racy pictures to her Instagram and by all accounts, they liked what they saw.

In the clip, Kylie made sure her ample assets were the star of the show as she posed in a black push-up bra and straps and seductively bit and licked her lips.

The busty bombshell made sure there was good lighting on her side as she gazed longingly down the barrel of the camera lens, revealing a hint of her torso tattoo.

Kylie made sure her eyes sparkled with a thick coat of mascara, as she expertly twirled her wavy blonde hair while Britney Spears’ hit Toxic played in the background.

Added to her look highlighting her delicate hands with orange nail polish.

The Block’s Kylie Baker, 37, sent temperatures soaring on Thursday night when she revealed a very cheeky side to her fans. in the photo

Kylie captioned the surprising post with a fun ghost emoji and added the hashtags #toxic, #bored, #bringontheweekend and #cairns.

Her on-again, off-again husband Brad was nowhere to be seen.

The buxom sight soon lit up her comments section with an inferno of fire emojis, while others chose to express their excitement simply.

“Sheesh,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Wow,” and one more said, “Geeezzzz.”

The raunchy show Kylie hosted comes after reports suggested Block host Scott Cam was terrified of the reality show contestant after she quit the series.

According women’s dayScott, 61, tried to avoid Kylie at the Melbourne Cup after her “traumatic” time on the show.

“He saw them, but their exchange was brief, almost careless. “Scott seems more and more hesitant to enter into relationships each year,” a source said.

The source also claimed that Scott had “feared Kylie would corner him off camera at the auctions if she showed up.”

The controversial reality TV star made waves on The Block this year after going head-to-head with host Scott Cam, 61 (pictured) and quitting the series.

“I was a nervous wreck in the run-up to auction day,” they added.

The host was also reportedly “frustrated” by the show’s “flirtgate” scandal, during which Kylie’s husband Brad admitted to flirting with co-star Mimi Belperio.

Scott’s experience on this season of The Block has “solidified his decision to leave the show at the end of 2025.”

Kylie and her husband Brad made a sensational return to The Block on auction day after the mother-of-four vowed she would never return to the Channel Nine show during a foul-mouthed rant the week before.

The controversial couple left the show’s set in spectacular fashion, with Kylie unleashing a foul-mouthed tirade before disappearing into the night.

A tense exchange broke out between Kylie and Scott during feedback when the mother of four chimed in, “Alright, let’s get this over with,” as Scott read the judges’ critiques.

When Scott responded, ‘What is that?’ Kylie doubled over and fumed: “I said let’s break it,” as her husband Brad tried to interrupt her.

Stunned by the outburst, Scott arched and said, ‘Kylie, I’m not going to end this, because unfortunately this is part of the deal.’

“We’re reading the comments, and they’re the last comments you’ll get from these judges in your house.”

“I don’t really care,” Kylie tried to interrupt, but Scott spoke over her angrily and added, “So I would really appreciate it if you didn’t tell me to end it.”

Kylie became visibly tearful about being dressed down on national television and muttered under her breath, “I hate this guy,” before exiting the show.

In the weeks before, Kylie and her husband Brad saw their seven-year marriage implode in mid-air amid the “flirting scandal”, which saw the Cairns-based trader tell fellow contestant Mimi Belperio he would “move on” your Onlyfans account if you had one. .