‘That Texas Blood’ Is the Best Horror Comic You Should Be Reading Right Now

Do you like scary movies? What about comic books? Are westerns more your thing? If you’re a fan of any of those media or genres, then you’ve come to the right place. In June 2020, the first issue of the series owned by the creator That Texas Blood was published by Image Comics. This first track, “The Casserole Dish”, was written by newcomer Chris Condon with artwork and colors done by Jacob Phillips, a dream team that hit gold from the start and have been together ever since. These two have worked hard to create a specific vibe and aesthetic for the series that looks and feels like a real small town you could drive through while touring West Texas, complete with a range of Spotify playlists to stay in the mood.

The book itself is described by Image as “Paris, Texas [was] crushed by No country for old menWhich is an astute observation. Echoing 70-year-old Sheriff Joe Bob Coates as he struggles to maintain law and order in Ambrose County (and return a borrowed casserole), That Texas Blood turned out to be so popular that the first four songs all went back for a second printing. Since then, comic giants like Scott Snyder (Batman, Wytches) and Michael Lark (daredevil, Lazarus) have given it the highest praise, with Lark stating it’s “the best damn comic” [he’s] read in years.”





A perfect mix of modern horror and intricate stories

So what’s so great about it? That Texas Blood? What makes this strange cross between? real detective, Stephen Kingand a Taylor Sheridan production so special? For starters, this Texas-based comic is one of the best-written and intricately woven indie books in years. But even more than that, and just in time for “Spooky Season,” it’s a pretty good horror book that covers all of your favorite eras of modern horror.

There has been a resurgence of horror-based comics in recent years, with even Al Ewing‘s recent adaptation of Marvel’s Hulk comics (a series called The Immortal Hulk) take the horror route instead of your traditional superhero/sci-fi story. Similarly, That Texas Blood isn’t just an indie book about rural small-town crime, it’s a western epic that works through every horror subgenre—all through the eyes of Sheriff Joe Bob, who you’ll soon fall for. Due to the nature of the series’ fluid timeline, the reader is thrown through different time periods and gets the chance to witness a young pre-sheriff Joe Bob – and Ambrose County – in its prime.

Part 1 from That Texas Blood really gets going in the second track. Following the tradition of psychological horror, Part 1, also titled “A Brother’s Conscience,” tells the story of an LA-based writer named Randy who returns to his childhood home in Ambrose County after the sudden death of his brother, a local criminal named Travis Terrill. admitted, That Texas Blood does not advertise itself as a horror comic, or even a horror story at all. It’s much more comfortable, especially at the beginning, in the dingy western atmosphere of a Texas crime drama that occasionally touches on deep-seated psychological issues related to place, belonging, family, and the nature of evil. Like Se7enon the latter he likes to meditate long and hard.

Horror themes hold the story together

Still, it doesn’t take long for you to recognize the horror themes and elements that hold Randy’s story together and pull him into the deepest depths, not unlike Essie Davis‘ character in The Babadook or Toni Colette in Heir apparent. If this is what people mean by ‘exalted horror’ then this author is all for it if That Texas Blood draws, seals, and delivers a heart-pounding crime thriller worthy of such a cool name. Many have compared the first arc in the series to: Ed Brubaker‘s Pulp (which, interestingly enough, TTB artist Jacob Phillips worked with his father as a colorist Sean Phillips, who drew the graphic novel), but that’s not exactly a bad thing. In fact, many of the same ideas (and beautiful colors) are needed and reinterpreted through an entirely different West Texas lens.

Part 2 from That Texas Blood, titled “Eversaul, 1981,” it covers an early 1980s case involving the kidnapping of a young African-American girl by an alleged group of cultists. Yes, this is a supernatural/cult horror that brings together a young deputy sheriff Joe Bob with a strange PI named Harlan Eversaul, who takes many cues from the original Kolchak: The Nightstalker. Frankly, Eversaul only deserves a book where he can continue to track down cults and solve near-supernatural mysteries, but his tenure in these six issues will have to do. although Part 2 asks a lot of psychic questions, what’s great is that it keeps itself grounded that That Texas Blood creates, gives us hints and clues about another spiritual level, but no clear answers.

After some of the themes of the first part (set in chronological order many decades later), Part 2 takes time to ponder the evils of Ambrose County, specifically why this West Texas landscape seems cursed. As Joe Bob asks these questions, and Eversaul asks a few more of his own, all that’s clear in this cultic horror is that lives are at stake, people are crazy, and if the law doesn’t allow you to save those who you may need to do this yourself. It’s an excellent arc that is not only one of the best comic book stories this author has read in recent years, but one that will remain in my mind months later. yes it is real That good.

The third and current part of That Texas Blooddubbed ‘The Snow Falls Endlessly In Wonderland’, begins in 1992 when the Red Queen Killer roams free in Ambrose, silently stalking and murdering members of this somewhat close-knit community. That’s right, this winter themed slasher has all the gore and gore you could ask for in a book called That Texas Blood, and it does so with such style that you forget to be afraid until the last minute. The Red Queen Killer is quite terrifying and stalks his victims like Michael Meyers in the original Halloween with only stoic silence and a terrifying mask. You certainly wouldn’t want this serial killer to come after you, he even stages his victims.

While the arc hasn’t come to an end yet, it’s a wonder how Joe Bob and the rest of the Ambrose Sheriff’s Department are going to take out this man. As we wait, it might be time to revisit the first two parts, or even issue 13, a Christmas-themed ghost story called “What Buster Greer Got For Christmas.” Although, Part 3The wintry artwork alone is breathtaking and worth a look at, completely challenging our perception of what West Texas might traditionally look like at that time of year. All this to say, “The Snow Falls Endlessly In Wonderland” has been a fascinating story thus far, and this author can’t wait to see it play out.

It’s not done yet

But don’t think that the approaching conclusion of the last part of the book means: That Texas Blood is out for the count afterwards. Far from. Though Condon and Phillips have taken breaks between storylines in the past, Number 20 continues the 1992 story in a new arc, “Princess Mummy Is Missing.” Although this problem is apparently a Christmas special, the premise regarding mummies and vampires promises a new (or perhaps old) type of horror to be explored next, one focused on monsters. Honestly, any That Texas Blood story is about some kind of monster, although Condon and Phillips rarely explore that thread outside of humanity.

If you’re looking for a new horror comic to dive into this fall, or wish you could read some more Texas crime thrillers featuring a wide variety of criminals, then That Texas Blood is the right book for you. With plenty of horrors to choose from and some incredibly, “well”, compelling characters to follow, there’s no comic as thrilling and terrifying with such beautiful landscapes to boot. Seriously, do these guys a favor and give their book a shot (you can read the first issue for free on the Image Comics website) because it’s totally worth the trip to the Lone Star State, even if you just go there on the page.