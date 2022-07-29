Thanks, Ramsay Street… You were the very best of Neighbours: Aussie AMANDA PLATELL bids farewell

Neighbors

(Channel 5, last night)

Rating:

Handkerchiefs at the ready: the neighbors are leaving. The residents of Erinsborough, that fictional suburban paradise of Melbourne, are selling their money as they leave Australia’s most beloved address…and us.

Last night, in the latest episode of the soap that captured our imaginations for 37 years, every “For Sale” sign hammered into the ramps of the Ramsay Street double garage was like a dagger to my heart. Crikey, some of us had watched the show for half a lifetime, but we didn’t expect the producers to turn our beloved set into a ghost town.

And yet the characters’ reasons for leaving—marriages broken up, new dreams pursued in other countries, aging, downsizing because houses had grown too big—were all bittersweet.

Full of emotion: Annie Jones, Jason Donovan and Kylie in last night’s final

It reminded me of the pain Platells felt when we left our family home in Reynolds Road, Perth, after 50 years: the scene of my childhood and teenage years. Filling that cubicle with what I have to admit was a bunch of old tat—yet very precious—was as heartbreaking as it was for me last night, watching Susan Kennedy, the soap teacher who has been married to GP Karl since 1994, herself preparing to leave Ramsay Street forever.

The mood was nostalgic and harrowing. Susan (Jackie Woodburne) packed her things and spoke for all of us—not just her fellow characters—when she shouted, “Time is running out. It all goes so fast.’ How right she was!

Harold Bishop, a regular in Neighbors since 1987, caught the same tone when he said: ‘It’s the end of an era, the whole street is on the market, younger people are getting older and the elderly are only getting older.’

And what happens to the elderly? Well, even they can still find a home: Harold’s holy wife Madge (Anne Charleston), who died in 2001, returned as a ghost! As Susan said, recalling lost friends, “Everyone deserves a place on Ramsay Street, even those who watch us from above.”

Other beloved former cast members made a round of victory around the set, including Guy Pearce—now a Hollywood star, of course—reprising his role as the dazzlingly handsome Mike Young, which he first performed in 1986 as a teenager.

Mike had returned to Ramsay Street to settle there with daughter Sam, who has Down syndrome, but eventually realized that he still loved his beloved Jane Harris. Who doesn’t love a revived romance: an ordinary Jane with a big brain who turns into a beauty and eventually gets her prince in leather jacket?

The show’s farewell message to viewers

For me, the best moment was when Mike tried to hit on Jane, while Jane’s estranged and alcoholic husband Clive tried to win her back.

Clive picked up a discarded bedside lamp that had been thrown away as trash and asked Jane, ‘See this lamp, why was it thrown away? Like me, it’s a bit old and tired – but it can still be turned on.” Aussie seduction at its finest.

And as for the show’s biggest stars – Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan – they returned for their inevitable three-minute cameos, looking insanely young as ever. Like Charlene and Scott, they were just as crazy about each other as they were in 1987, when 20 million fans saw them get married. That Neighborhood tradition of an over-the-top wedding continued when Toadie and Mel tied the knot. The producers had clearly decided to go out with a bang and design the most ostentatious ceremony, including a multicolored love bow with streams of gay-friendly ribbons that reminded me of the comic book screens we had on the doors at home to let the flies out.

Plus: the most horrible outfits I’ve seen in my life. And because I grew up in Australia and went to quite a few weddings – including mine – that was quite an achievement.

But the tears really did flow when Toadie and Mel asked each guest to write down a word that describes what marriage meant to them. “Loyalty, unity, devotion, romance, patience, respect” were some of the answers, but the most appropriate were “memories.” And that’s what Neighbors did: it made memories for millions.

Why have so many of us come to love this show – and why are we now mourning its passing? Because it talked about the quiet lives of countless people who grew up in the simple comforts of a suburb – with, for the public on this rainy islet, a little bit of Australian sunshine thrown in.

For nearly 40 years, through good times and bad, this amazing and changing cast loved, laughed, lived and died together, and we followed their journeys – right up to last night’s oh-so-happy ending. They were certainly good neighbors, but they also became good friends to all of us.