Thandiwe Newton’s daughter Nico Parker attends the Ticket To Paradise premiere in London

Thandiwe Newton’s lookalike daughter Nico Parker looked stylish in a green velvet dress as she attended the Ticket To Paradise premiere in London.

The Dumbo actress, 17, made a rare public appearance with her film director, father Ol and sister Ripley, 21 as she hit the red carpet.

Nico, who has followed in her award-winning mother’s footsteps, seemed cheerful in the glamorous number following her.

The star fashioned her long brunette locks into chic braids that she swept up into a glamorous half updo.

She lifted her frame in a stylish pair of black heels and opted for a radiant makeup palette, including a swipe of a pink shimmery lipstick.

Meanwhile, the film’s director, Ol, 59, looked handsome in a black fitted blazer and matching trousers, layered over a black T-shirt.

Nico’s sister Ripley was stunned when she flashed her muscular midriff in a dark crop top, wide-leg pants and a tailored blazer over it.

The trio all laughed as they took a rare public outing on the star-studded red carpet together.

Ol also shares an eight-year-old son with his estranged wife to whom he was married for 23 years.

Directed by the director of Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, the film is a rom-com about two poorly behaved people (Julia Roberts and George Clooney) who rediscover love.

They play exes on a mission to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake 25 years ago by getting married young.

In the film, their characters’ daughter Lily (played by Kaitlyn Dever) meets the love of her life on a post-graduation trip to Bali, where her parents must travel to change their mind.

Thandiwe is pictured with Nico in 2021 – Thandiwe was married to Ol for 23 years until their breakup in 2022

However, judging by the trailer, it looks like Julia and George’s journey to save their daughter will turn into a journey to heal their own problems with each other.

From fighting to sit side by side on the same plane, to taking tequila shots and embarrassing their child by dancing – it seems like a reconciliation could be on the cards.

Ticket To Paradise marks the first time since 2016’s Money Monster that George Clooney and Julia Roberts have shared a top bill.

Before that, the pair played an estranged couple in Oceans Eleven and Oceans Twelve. The film also stars some of the brightest young stars in Hollywood.

Avid viewers of the trailer have already identified Bachelor contestant Romy Poulier in a small speaking role as an airline stewardess who becomes entangled in the animosity between Clooney and Roberts when they are assigned seats in the same row on the long flight to their island destination.

Poulier was known as one of the “mean girls” vying for the love of Nick “the Honey Badger” Cummins and has confirmed she has a small role in the film.