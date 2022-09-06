Thandiwe Newton debuts a chic bob haircut as she receives the Deauville Talent Award in France

Thandiwe Newton looked stunning as she received the Deauville Talent Award on Tuesday at the 48th Deauville American Film Festival in France.

The actress, 49, debuted a chic bob haircut while stunning in a deep pink blazer suit and black platform heels, while proudly holding up her prize.

She has reportedly been urged to seek mental health care after the breakup of her marriage to Ol Parker – and was reportedly involved in a split with Magic Mike co-star Channing Tatum over Will Smith’s Oscars hit – which she has declined.

It comes after Thandiwe was labeled ‘crazy’ by the stepfather of her toyboy lover Lonr, 25.

The star is reportedly living with musician Lonr following her recent split from husband 16-year-old Ol.

Now Lonr’s stepfather – real name Elijah Dias – has spoken out about the surprise romance, insisting that the rapper will not settle for Thandiwe.

Speak with The sun Jimmy Varner, 58, said from his New York home that his family learned about their romance through media photos.

Jimmy is the ex-husband of Elijah’s mother Mikelyn Roderick, 63. He said the entire family learned about the romance through media reports.

He said, ‘Lord, have mercy on her – and him. She looks crazy as hell to me. All the beautiful ones are so crazy.

“But when he’s ready to settle down and have kids, he won’t settle for her.

Elijah said he’s not worried about the 24 year age difference between the couple, explaining: “Look, he knows what to do with an older woman, I’m not worried about the age difference. He’s grown, he can handle himself… she’d better be ready for him.”

Looks good: The Hollywood star caught the eye while walking with a neat man

Patriotic: The British star held up the American flag during the photo opportunity

Important: she was behind a wooden fence with her name on it

It was reported that the Line Of Duty star “lives with 25-year-old musician Lonr,” following the couple’s recent public display of affection in Malibu, and wants “everyone to know” about the romance.

The actress is said to act like a ‘teenager in love’, while friends close to the star have claimed that Ol was ‘blinded’ by her new romance.

A source told The Sun: “Thandiwe is staying with Elijah in LA and acting like a teen in love. Her wedding ring is off and it looks like she’s fallen for him.

“It seems Thandiwe can’t get enough of Elijah. When he is not working, he is with Thandiwe. They really are a couple and Elijah acts like the perfect boyfriend.

Family: She and Ol share three children Ripley, 21, Nico, 17, and Booker, eight (pictured with her husband and daughters in 2019)

“She’s not hiding this romance. She wants everyone to know about it.’

Thandiwe has been liking and commenting on the rapper’s social media posts since at least January 2020. However, there is no suggestion that they were in a relationship at the time.

The young musician has maintained that Thandiwe’s number one priority is the well-being of her three children.

Lonr has broken his silence on the couple’s relationship, insisting Thandiwe is still focused on raising her children with the filmmaker — Ripley, 21, Nico, 17, and Booker, eight.

Alienated: Thandiwe has been reported to suffer from emotional and family issues following her husband’s divorce (pictured together in 2018)

He told Page Six: ‘From the relatively short time I’ve been fortunate enough to spend with her, I know Thandiwe and Oliver care deeply about the well-being of their children. That’s all I care about now.”

Thandiwe and the rapper’s professional paths crossed in 2021 when Lonr collaborated with Amber Mark on the song Save My Love.

The song subsequently appeared in the trailer and on the soundtrack for the film Reminiscence, which starred the actress alongside Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson.

Thandiwe has reportedly been urged to seek mental health care after the breakup of her marriage – and the alleged split with Magic Mike co-star Channing over Will Smith’s Oscars blow – which she has denied.

Fling: Lonr’s stepfather – real name Elijah Dias – spoke out about their surprise romance, insisting that the rapper (pictured in 2021) would not settle for Thandiwe

Thandiwe further praised Channing in a recently shared post, hailing him as the “sweetest” amid their reported feud.

The actress recently shared a slew of bizarre Instagram posts after photos surfaced of the star visiting a Malibu cannabis store.

The actress visited High Tide marijuana dispensary in the California city last month – where the drug is legal for recreational and medicinal purposes.

It has been a turbulent time for the Hollywood movie star who was recently replaced by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike 3 after reports of a ‘bust-up’ with lead actor Channing.

It has also been said that Thandiwe has suffered from emotional and family issues following the divorce from her husband Ol, 52.

Over the weekend, the star took to social media to share snaps with a peer before professing her love for children’s TV character Worzel Gummidge.

She posed without makeup while holding a pear: ‘Pears, man. *swoon* Can you feel me? Slow food. Seasonal picking. Harmony.’

She added: ‘Ubuntu’, a way of life made famous by the Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu, which is based on the concept that you should live harmoniously side by side, and is rooted in the lessons learned by the South African community after apartheid.

The mother of three went on to share a photo of the fictional scarecrow Worzel Gummidge, whom she joked would become prime minister.