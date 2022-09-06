Thandiwe Newton debuts a chic bob haircut as she receives the Deauville Talent Award in France
Thandiwe Newton looked stunning as she received the Deauville Talent Award on Tuesday at the 48th Deauville American Film Festival in France.
The actress, 49, debuted a chic bob haircut while stunning in a deep pink blazer suit and black platform heels, while proudly holding up her prize.
She has reportedly been urged to seek mental health care after the breakup of her marriage to Ol Parker – and was reportedly involved in a split with Magic Mike co-star Channing Tatum over Will Smith’s Oscars hit – which she has declined.
It comes after Thandiwe was labeled ‘crazy’ by the stepfather of her toyboy lover Lonr, 25.
The star is reportedly living with musician Lonr following her recent split from husband 16-year-old Ol.
Now Lonr’s stepfather – real name Elijah Dias – has spoken out about the surprise romance, insisting that the rapper will not settle for Thandiwe.
Speak with The sun Jimmy Varner, 58, said from his New York home that his family learned about their romance through media photos.
Jimmy is the ex-husband of Elijah’s mother Mikelyn Roderick, 63. He said the entire family learned about the romance through media reports.
He said, ‘Lord, have mercy on her – and him. She looks crazy as hell to me. All the beautiful ones are so crazy.
“But when he’s ready to settle down and have kids, he won’t settle for her.
Elijah said he’s not worried about the 24 year age difference between the couple, explaining: “Look, he knows what to do with an older woman, I’m not worried about the age difference. He’s grown, he can handle himself… she’d better be ready for him.”
It was reported that the Line Of Duty star “lives with 25-year-old musician Lonr,” following the couple’s recent public display of affection in Malibu, and wants “everyone to know” about the romance.
The actress is said to act like a ‘teenager in love’, while friends close to the star have claimed that Ol was ‘blinded’ by her new romance.
A source told The Sun: “Thandiwe is staying with Elijah in LA and acting like a teen in love. Her wedding ring is off and it looks like she’s fallen for him.
“It seems Thandiwe can’t get enough of Elijah. When he is not working, he is with Thandiwe. They really are a couple and Elijah acts like the perfect boyfriend.
“She’s not hiding this romance. She wants everyone to know about it.’
Thandiwe has been liking and commenting on the rapper’s social media posts since at least January 2020. However, there is no suggestion that they were in a relationship at the time.
The young musician has maintained that Thandiwe’s number one priority is the well-being of her three children.
Lonr has broken his silence on the couple’s relationship, insisting Thandiwe is still focused on raising her children with the filmmaker — Ripley, 21, Nico, 17, and Booker, eight.
He told Page Six: ‘From the relatively short time I’ve been fortunate enough to spend with her, I know Thandiwe and Oliver care deeply about the well-being of their children. That’s all I care about now.”
Thandiwe and the rapper’s professional paths crossed in 2021 when Lonr collaborated with Amber Mark on the song Save My Love.
The song subsequently appeared in the trailer and on the soundtrack for the film Reminiscence, which starred the actress alongside Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson.
Thandiwe has reportedly been urged to seek mental health care after the breakup of her marriage – and the alleged split with Magic Mike co-star Channing over Will Smith’s Oscars blow – which she has denied.
Thandiwe further praised Channing in a recently shared post, hailing him as the “sweetest” amid their reported feud.
The actress recently shared a slew of bizarre Instagram posts after photos surfaced of the star visiting a Malibu cannabis store.
The actress visited High Tide marijuana dispensary in the California city last month – where the drug is legal for recreational and medicinal purposes.
It has been a turbulent time for the Hollywood movie star who was recently replaced by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike 3 after reports of a ‘bust-up’ with lead actor Channing.
It has also been said that Thandiwe has suffered from emotional and family issues following the divorce from her husband Ol, 52.
Over the weekend, the star took to social media to share snaps with a peer before professing her love for children’s TV character Worzel Gummidge.
She posed without makeup while holding a pear: ‘Pears, man. *swoon* Can you feel me? Slow food. Seasonal picking. Harmony.’
She added: ‘Ubuntu’, a way of life made famous by the Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu, which is based on the concept that you should live harmoniously side by side, and is rooted in the lessons learned by the South African community after apartheid.
The mother of three went on to share a photo of the fictional scarecrow Worzel Gummidge, whom she joked would become prime minister.
From a Cornwall Upbringing to a Hollywood Star: Thandiwe’s 30-Year Career and 24-Year Marriage
Born in London, Newton grew up in Penzance, Cornwall, where her parents – her father is white British, her mother black, from Zimbabwe – sent her to a Catholic school.
She said of her school years, “I knew I didn’t fit. I was the black atheist kid in the all-white Catholic school of nuns.’
She went on to study at Cambridge University, where she studied anthropology.
Her film career started as a teenager with the 1991 film Flirting which marked her debut.
At 22, she appeared in the big movie Interview With A Vampire, opposite To Cruise and Brad Pitt. She later reunited with Cruise in the 2000 film Mission Impossible 2.
Newton’s early acting years were marked by sexual abuse. When she was 16, she was cared for by director John Duigan, who was 39 years old at the time.
Duigan’s violations lasted for five years, two of those years were called a “relationship” after he asked Newton’s parents’ blessing at age 18 for her to become his girlfriend.
Two years after meeting Duigan, at age 18, another director told the actress to intimately touch herself during an audition. Newton did, because a female casting director was also present.
But years later, she discovered that the unnamed man had kept her tape and played it at poker games for other Hollywood elite.
After the infringing discovery, Thandiwe began to fight the abuse and denounce it – an act that cost the actress many jobs.
In addition to her film career, she has had long-running roles in ER and her lead role in Westworld, among others.
She met her husband Ol in 1997 and said it was love at first sight.
At the time, Ol was a screenwriter and had written In Your Dreams, which featured the actress.
“He was on set every day and I fell madly in love with him,” she told InStyle Magazine.
“When I met Ol, I was in a relationship with a really sweet, sweet man and I had to leave him right away, even though I wasn’t even dating Ol.”
“But once I met Ol, it kind of cut off other blood vessels to somewhere else.”
She married Ol in 1998. The couple share three children: Ripley, 21, Nico, 17 and Booker, eight.
The actress was previously credited as Thandie Newton before reverting to the original spelling of her name three decades after it was misspelled in her first film.
She revealed that Thandie was a careless misspelling in the end credits of her first film — the 1991 Australian film Flirting, starring Nicole Kidman and Noah Taylor — and it’s stuck ever since.
‘That is my name. It’s always been my name. I’m taking back what’s mine,” she told British Vogue in April 2021.