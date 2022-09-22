Thakur: India are looking at me for all three formats

Shardul Thakur has said that he is seen as an “all-format player” for India. Although he has featured predominantly in ODIs this year, in the limited talks he has had with Indian captain Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid, Thakur said the management wants him to play all three formats for the national team.

“In the first conversation between them and me, they conveyed to me that I am a three-format player for them,” said Thakur, who took four wickets to bowl out New Zealand A for 167 in the first one-dayer. Thursday. “They look at me in all three formats. After that [conversation], we really didn’t sit down and have a chat because we’ve been playing games regularly. If you can see, the schedule is packed. The Indian team plays series after series with a gap of just four-five days. No one really had time to sit and chat with each other. All the chat we’ve had otherwise was game-based or planning in terms of strategy for the next game — that kind of thing.”

Seen as a seam-bowling all-rounder, Thakur has not always been the first-choice option for India in the limited-overs format. He was not part of the recently concluded Asia Cup, nor did he make the cut for the upcoming T20 World Cup. But with the next ODI World Cup in India just over a year away, he could well be in the mix. With Hardik Pandya back in the XI as a pace all-rounder, Thakur will compete for the third seamer spot with the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Deepak Chahar, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami will lead the pace attack.

Having gone wicketless just twice in nine ODIs this year, picking up 14 wickets at an economy of 6.02, Thakur said he was “definitely looking for a national call-up again” regardless of the format.

“I’m bowling well and getting wickets. Even in the last two white-ball series [against Zimbabwe and the West Indies] that I have played, I have taken wickets. So I’m definitely looking for a national call again when they want my services,” he said.

Overall this year, Thakur has featured in three of the five Tests India have played, also taking seven wickets in the Johannesburg Test, and has played just a solitary T20I in the 27 matches India have played so far. In 50 overs, Thakur has played nine out of 15 matches.

Although initially part of the West Zone squad for the ongoing Duleep Trophy, Thakur was drafted into the India A contingent following Prasidh’s back injury. In the two first-class matches against New Zealand A held in Bengaluru and Hubbali before the List A matches, Thakur took three wickets. How has he adapted his game to different formats and conditions?