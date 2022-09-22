Thakur: India are looking at me for all three formats
Seen as a seam-bowling all-rounder, Thakur has not always been the first-choice option for India in the limited-overs format. He was not part of the recently concluded Asia Cup, nor did he make the cut for the upcoming T20 World Cup. But with the next ODI World Cup in India just over a year away, he could well be in the mix. With Hardik Pandya back in the XI as a pace all-rounder, Thakur will compete for the third seamer spot with the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Deepak Chahar, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami will lead the pace attack.
Having gone wicketless just twice in nine ODIs this year, picking up 14 wickets at an economy of 6.02, Thakur said he was “definitely looking for a national call-up again” regardless of the format.
“I’m bowling well and getting wickets. Even in the last two white-ball series [against Zimbabwe and the West Indies] that I have played, I have taken wickets. So I’m definitely looking for a national call again when they want my services,” he said.
Overall this year, Thakur has featured in three of the five Tests India have played, also taking seven wickets in the Johannesburg Test, and has played just a solitary T20I in the 27 matches India have played so far. In 50 overs, Thakur has played nine out of 15 matches.
Although initially part of the West Zone squad for the ongoing Duleep Trophy, Thakur was drafted into the India A contingent following Prasidh’s back injury. In the two first-class matches against New Zealand A held in Bengaluru and Hubbali before the List A matches, Thakur took three wickets. How has he adapted his game to different formats and conditions?
“The moment T20 cricket was introduced, players had the challenge of switching between formats,” Thakur said. “As a professional, it’s our responsibility to switch immediately. In recent years, the switch has happened a lot. It’s not like you play red ball first, you move on to ODIs and then T20Is, it all depends on which kind of I think as a player we just have to be ready and when we get time, besides playing a game, like in net or maybe a few days between series, we just have to train different skills like you would use in different formats.”