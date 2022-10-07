Thailand mourns children, others slain by ex-police officer

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) – Friends hugged sobbing relatives grappling with dizzying loss Friday in a rural community in northeastern Thailand as they mourned the children and other victims killed by a fired police officer in the country’s deadliest shooting .

At least 24 of the 36 people killed in Thursday’s attack in the small town of Uthai Sawan were children.

On Friday morning, royal and government representatives in white military coats lined up to lay wreaths at ceremonial tables in front of the main entrance to the Young Children’s Development Center. They were followed by crying relatives, who gathered their hands in prayer before placing white flowers on the wooden floor.

“I cried until I had no more tears in my eyes. They go through my heart,” said Sexan Sriraj, 28, whose pregnant wife was a teacher at the center and was due to give birth this month. “My wife and my child have gone to a peaceful place. I live and will have to live. If I can’t go on, my wife and child will worry about me, and they won’t be reborn in the next life. That’s what it’s about.”

Many family members gathered in front of the children’s center to start the compensation claim process and psychologists were also sent to the site to assist them. Seven of the ten injured were still in hospital on Friday.

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida were scheduled to visit two hospitals later Friday to treat the injured, and Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha would visit the nursery and hospitals. A vigil was planned in a central park in Bangkok.

When asked if he thought the daycare was safe enough, Sexan noted that the attacker had been a police officer. “He came to do what he had in mind and was determined to do it. I think everyone did their best.”

Police speculated that the gunman attacked the center because it was near his home. They identified him as Panya Kamrap, 34, a former police sergeant who was fired earlier this year over a drug charge involving methamphetamine. He was due to appear in court on Friday.

Witnesses said the attacker got out of a car and shot a man and child in front of the building before walking to the classroom. Nursery teachers locked the glass front door, but the gunman fired and kicked his way through. The children, mostly 2 and 3 year olds, had taken an afternoon nap and photos taken by first responders showed their tiny bodies still on blankets.

Panya committed suicide after killing his wife and child at home.

Nopparat Langkapin, a local official in Uthai Sawan, said the victims were “all children of our community”.

“Relatives, families and close friends are deeply saddened by this incident. And we all felt this very quickly in the whole community. Most of us feel depressed and sad because they are our children,” he said.

Hospital and government officials said health workers performed autopsies on the victims and their bodies in coffins would be returned to a local administration office near the daycare center for their families to claim.

The attack took place in Nongbua Lamphu province, one of the poorest regions in the country.

A video taken by a first responder who arrived at the scene showed rescuers storming into the one-story building past a shattered glass front door, with drops of blood visible on the floor in the hallway. Photos showed cuts to the victims’ faces and gunshots to their heads.

In images posted online after the attack, frantic relatives wept outside the building. The floor was stained with blood and pictures of the alphabet and other colorful decorations adorned the walls.

In an interview with Amarin TV, Satita Boonsom, a nanny at the daycare, said that after arriving at the scene, the attacker shot a child and his father in front of the building before walking to the classroom.

She said nurseries inside locked the door, but the assailant fired at the door and kicked it until the glass broke. He then went inside and attacked the children and workers with his knife and firearm. The attack happened around noon when the children were napping after lunch.

Satita said she and three other teachers had climbed over the nursery fence to escape and called the police and seek help. By the time she got back, the kids were dead.

She said the center usually has about 70 to 80 children, but at the time of the attack there were fewer because the semester was closed to older children.

“They wouldn’t have survived,” she said.

One of the youngest survivors is a 3-year-old boy who was riding a tricycle close to his mother and grandmother when the attacker started cutting them with the knife. The mother died of her injuries and the boy and grandmother were treated at various hospitals, according to local media.

Mass shootings are rare, but not unheard of in Thailand, which has one of the highest rates of civilian gun ownership in Asia, at 15.1 guns per 100 people, compared to just 0.3 in Singapore and 0.25 in Japan. That’s still much lower than the US rate of 120.5 per 100 people, according to a 2017 study by Australian nonprofit GunPolicy.org.

The US and Australia expressed their condolences and solidarity. “All Australians send their love and condolences,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tweeted. “This violence is both senseless and heartbreaking,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Thailand’s previous worst mass shooting It involved a disgruntled soldier who opened fire in and around a shopping center in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima in 2020, killing 29 people and holding back security forces for about 16 hours before finally being killed by them.

Nearly 60 others were injured in that attack. The death toll surpassed that of the previously worst attack on civilians, a 2015 bombing of a Bangkok shrine that killed 20 people. It was allegedly carried out by traffickers in retaliation for the crackdown on their network.

Last month, a clerk colleagues shot at Thailand’s Army War College in Bangkok, killing two and wounding another before being arrested.

Rising reported from Bangkok. Associated Press writers Chalida Ekvitthayavechnukul, Elaine Kurtenbach and Grant Peck in Bangkok contributed to this report.

