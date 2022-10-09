Thai town struggles with sudden loss of so many of its young

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) – Paweenuch Supholwong sits on her mother’s lap and fiddles with her pigtails as her mother tells the remarkable story of how a girl’s 3-year-old strand survived Thailand’s worst massacre – the only child to emerge unharmed from a daycare center after a former police officer butchered toddlers while they were napping.

Two dozen children were among 36 people shot dead in an attack that shattered the serenity of the Uthai Sawan rural community and in an instant robbed the small farming community of much of its youngest generation.

Paweenuch was fast asleep and covered with a blanket on the floor when the attacker burst through the front door and killed 22 of her classmates who were lying around her – apparently missing her because he thought she was already dead, her mother Panomplai Srithong said . Another child survived with serious injuries and is still in hospital.

as the community has come together until share his sorrow At the site of the attack and the Buddhist temples, people have also come to Paweenuch, tying dozens of white, yellow and red “soul cords” to her wrists in the hope that it will help her survive the horror spiritually too, believing that when someone goes through such a tragedy, they lose a part of their soul.

“It’s to bring the spirit back into her body,” Panomplai explained, holding her daughter warm. “It’s as if the spirit has left the body and it’s being recalled.”

The 6,500 people of Uthai Sawan are spread over a dozen villages and live in houses scattered around the sugar cane and rice fields many of them farm. The township in northeastern Thailand is named after two smaller communities that have been administratively merged, with Uthai meaning “rising sun” and Sawan meaning “heaven” or “happiness” in Sanskrit.

Ninety-two of the township’s pre-school children attended the public nursery, which is located next to government offices and across from a sugar cane field. But flooding from seasonal monsoon rains, a mechanical failure that prevented the center’s school bus and other factors kept many away on Thursday when the gunman attacked.

The municipality still has about 100 pre-school children who are either going to private shelters or staying at home, said Nanticha Panchom, the teacher who runs the day care.

Nanticha, 43, was cooking the children’s lunch in the center kitchen when she heard the first gunshot from outside – police say it was the attacker who shot a man and a child in front of the building. She heard someone else screaming to lock the front door and she ran outside to get help.

“I never thought he’d go in,” she said, looking across the driveway to the one-story building now decorated with flowers and other tributes to the dead.

She wondered gloomily if any children would ever return to the nursery, and what killing the others would mean for the township of about 1,900 households.

“I can’t even imagine what this lost generation will mean to this community,” Nanticha said.

Police identified the gunman as Panya Kamrap, 34, a former police sergeant who was fired earlier this year for drug possession involving methamphetamine. After leaving the nursery, he killed others along the way, then his wife, child and himself at home, police said. An exact motive has not been determined, but he had to appear in court for the drug charges the following day.

Like many in the area, Tawatchi Wichaiwong arrived on the scene Saturday from a neighboring village with his wife, sister-in-law and three young nephews to place flowers at the memorial outside the nursery.

“We felt it in all the villages. I cried when I heard the news,” said the 47-year-old sugarcane farmer. “We all have children of the same age, we all know each other.”

For a township where people are accustomed to simple and peaceful everyday life, the attack came as a special shock, said Chuanpit Geawthong, a senior local administrator who was born and raised in Uthai Sawan.

“We have never encountered anything like it. Even during the COVID crisis, we haven’t lost anyone,” she said. “This is something we all feel – there is no one who is not affected, we are all connected families.”

The 52-year-old works in the district office next door to the nursery and said she often stopped by to help and see the children, who called her “grandma.”

Chuanpit was in the outside toilet when she heard the gunshots and ran outside and saw a man lying under a table with a gunshot wound and ran to his aid. He is recovering at a hospital, but a man who worked at the district office was killed, she said.

It is the loss of the children that she has the most difficulty dealing with.

“It’s almost impossible for anyone here not to be affected by this — if the victim wasn’t your child, your grandchild, your relative, it’s someone you know,” she said.

“Our community has been so happy, it’s such a beautiful place and the perpetrator has damaged his future. These children could have become anything, MPs or even prime ministers,” Chuanpit said.

The Thai government is providing financial compensation to the families to help them with funeral costs and other expenses – at least 310,000 baht, which is about $8,300 and for many amounts up to several months’ salary, if not more, in one of the poorest provinces in the country. .

The government also quickly dispatched a team of trauma experts from Bangkok, who were in contact with local mental health professionals on the day of the attack to assist the victims.

Team leader Dutsadee Juengsiragulwit, a doctor at the government’s mental health ministry, said that a small community like Uthai Sawan has the advantage that its size gives it a social cohesion that can be a source of strength when dealing with such a tragedy. .

On the other hand, she said, since almost everyone is affected in one way or another, there are no “undamaged” people who can support others, so it’s important that professionals provide help quickly.

“If we don’t do anything, the psychological wounds or psychological trauma will be embedded in this generation,” she said.

Panomplai Srithong and her husband were working at an electronics factory in Bangkok when they learned that their daughter’s nursery had been attacked and no one had survived.

Like many from Uthai Sawan, they had moved to the capital for work and sent money to their families, leaving 3-year-old Paweenuch in the care of her grandmother.

After an initial panic, they learned that their daughter had survived and drove home to Uthai Sawan as quickly as possible.

“Breathing was difficult, I can’t describe it, but when I found out that my child had survived, I was relieved,” said Panomplai. “But I also wanted to know if she had any injuries, if there was collateral damage.”

She said that based on what her daughter told her, she had been sleeping under her blanket that faced a wall and that she did not appear to have seen or heard the attack. Rescuers carried her out of the building with her eyes covered so she didn’t see the eerie scene.

She asked her grandmother where her best friend was, and she told her that her friend “died.”

“Then she found out her boyfriend had died,” Panomplai said. “This was the person sleeping next to her.”

Panomplai’s adult cousin was murdered outside the nursery and she attended a temple service for him and other victims on Saturday.

“Bad luck hides both happiness — I’m lucky my kid is okay, but I’ve lost my cousin,” she said.

“To other people, some lost an only child who was their hope,” she said, shaking her head in disbelief.

____

Tassanee Vejpongsa contributed to this story.

PART: