Thai police investigating CNN crew’s coverage of attack

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) – Thai police are investigating a report that a CNN crew inappropriately entered the nursery where more than 20 preschoolers were killed while reporting the attack, authorities said Sunday.

Danaichok Boonsom, chief of the local municipal administration, told reporters as he left the Na Klang District Police Station that he had submitted his report on the incident alleging unauthorized access to government property, and that police are investigating. was doing.

“Let the legal process take its course, I don’t want to release all the details,” he said. “Let the police do their job to investigate.”

Authorities began investigating the incident after a Thai reporter posted an image to social media of two crew members leaving the scene, with one climbing over the low wall and fence surrounding the compound, over police tape and the other already Outside.

CNN tweeted that the crew had entered the property when the police cordon was removed from the center, and were told to film inside by three public health officials exiting the building.

“The team collected footage downtown for about 15 minutes and then left,” CNN said in its tweet. “At that time, the cordon had been put back in place, so the team had to climb over the fence in the middle to leave.”

The tweet came in response to: criticism of the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailandwho said he was “stunned” by CNN’s coverage and the decision to film the crime scene inside.

“This was unprofessional and a serious violation of journalistic ethics in crime reporting,” the FCCT said.

In Thursday’s attack, police said 36 people, including 24 children, were killed in total by a former police officer who was fired earlier this year for drug possession and was due to appear in court on Friday.

As Thailand’s worst-ever massacre, the attack drew widespread international media attention to the small town of Uthai Sawan in the country’s rural northeast.

Few were left on Sunday, but large numbers of Thai media continued to report from the scene.

PART: