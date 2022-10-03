Thai Man Had Metal Ring On His Penis For FOUR MONTHS In Failed Attempt To Make It Bigger

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Thai man who had put a metal ring on his penis for four months in a failed attempt to enlarge it was eventually removed by doctors after suffering excruciating pain.

The unnamed patient, 35, reportedly had the piece of metal wrapped around his genitals because he mistakenly believed it would grow longer and thicker.

Unfortunately, the stainless steel wire ring eventually cut off circulation, causing it to swell and become painful.

The man was rushed to the emergency room of Krungthai General Hospital in Thailand’s Nonthaburi province on Oct. 1 after complaining that the pain in his penis had become too much to bear.

A Thai man who had put a metal ring on his penis for four months in a failed attempt to make it bigger has finally had it removed by doctors after suffering excruciating pain

However, the doctors could not help him alone and had to enlist volunteer firefighters from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation to safely remove the ring.

Using knives and power tools, the rescue team crowded around the man’s underworld and proceeded to hack away at the constricting accessory.

It took them over an hour to free the villager’s penis, as they made sure not to abrade it with the sharp instruments.

Doctors said the ring was removed just in time as the man was about to become infected and at risk of having his genitals amputated.

Using knives and power tools, the rescue team penetrated the man’s lower regions and proceeded to hack away the constricting accessory

Somchai Chokchai, one of those from the rescue group involved in removing the ring, said: ‘The man said he had been wearing the iron ring on his genitals for four months.

“He hoped it would make his penis bigger, but he became inflamed because the blood couldn’t circulate easily.

“The patient said he had been using rings on his penis for four years, but this was the first problem.

“The device has been carefully removed because if we do it wrong it could cut and injure him. The whole process took over an hour.’