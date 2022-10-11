Thai day care massacre victims prepared for funeral rites

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) – Families of victims of last week’s massacre at a nursery gathered at Buddhist temples in rural northeast Thailand on Tuesday to start a shared cremation ceremony marking an end to three days of funeral rites.

The gun and knife attack carried out by a former police officer at the Young Children’s Development Center in Uthai Sawan on Thursday killed 36 people. including 24 children.

By Tuesday morning, many of the young victims’ bodies had been outfitted as doctors, soldiers or astronauts — whatever they aspired to be when they grew up — before being cremated in the evening.

Volunteer rescuer Attarith Muangmangkang said his organization provided the costumes on Tuesday and helped the families change the victims’ outfits.

“The more we talked (with the families), we realized that these children also dream of becoming a doctor, soldier, astronaut or police officer,” Attarith said. “We supplied those uniforms for them.”

Mourners also placed children’s toys, candles and incense sticks in front of portraits of the victims at Rat Samakee Temple, just 3 kilometers (2 miles) from the site of the bloodshed.

Petchrung Sriphirom, 73, was one of many local residents who traveled to the temple to offer their condolences to the families and make a small donation to help with funeral expenses, which is a common Thai tradition.

“I just want to help our friends and share our thoughts with them,” Petchrung said. “We are not talking about money or anything, but we share our thoughts and feelings as fellow human beings”,

The Rat Samakee Temple will cremate 19 bodies in a simultaneous cremation ceremony Tuesday night, along with two other nearby temples responsible for the other victims.

The temples have improvised pyres placed to deal with the large number of bodies from massacre last weekthe largest mass murder by a person in the country’s history.

