Thai capital on alert for flooding as heavy rains expected

BANGKOK (AP) — Authorities in Thailand warned on Wednesday of possible severe flooding in the capital and other parts of the central region due to heavy seasonal rains expected for the rest of the week. The situation is exacerbated by a large amount of water flowing downstream from flooding in the northern provinces and by discharges from dams that are full.

Bangkok has been dealing with flooding since Monday as torrential rain poured into the city, with about 16 centimeters (6.3 inches) recorded in one area over 24 hours. By Wednesday morning, however, flooding had abated in most areas.

City officials said they are taking several measures to deal with the flooding, including placing sandbags along riverbanks, preparing water pumps at drainage tunnels and having military trucks ready to transport commuters.

Bangkok’s deputy governor Tawida Kamolvej said that if there is a lot of rain in the coming days, many areas will be vulnerable as it would take hours to drain water into the already swollen Chao Phraya River that runs through the city. .

“If traveling to and from work is going to be difficult, we would ask companies and agencies to be flexible with working hours or, if possible, consider working from home to reduce traffic congestion,” Tawida said at a news conference.

Many parts of Thailand had already been inundated by seasonal monsoon rains when the remnants of Tropical Storm Noru, which previously swept through the Philippines and Vietnam, passed through the last week of September. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said more than 41,000 households and at least 22 provinces are still affected by flooding, although conditions have improved in a few cities such as Chiang Mai.

The disaster agency continued to forecast heavy monsoon rains in many parts of the country as authorities warned that Bangkok and other provinces along the Chao Phraya River could face more serious threats as the amount of water flowing upstream is more than can be accommodated in the river. and checkers.

At least four of the country’s major dams are overloaded and many more are approaching critical levels. To control the flooding, authorities are forced to discharge water, normally into rivers, raising water levels.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha visited the northeastern provinces of Khon Kaen and Ubon Ratchathani on Tuesday, promising aid and compensation to residents who were evacuated to shelters after the Moon River overflowed and flooded the area.

