Texting is 30, which means most adults don’t remember life before it

Without texting, we wouldn’t know how to tell people in three letters that something is laughably funny (LOL). We wouldn’t have a quick way to convey dismay (SMH), and we wouldn’t live in a world where most emotions are reduced to a single, emotional image like 😉.

The technology, Short Message Service, or SMS, all started with a 16-character message, “Merry Christmas.”, sent 30 years ago today (December 3) by Neil Papworth, a programmer working on the mobile messaging technology. But it would be almost a decade before texting and emoticons (character combinations that replace pithy facial expressions, such as :-P) would spread through society.

