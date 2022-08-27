Textbook economics will not avert this winter’s energy catastrophe

The writer is chief executive of the Resolution Foundation think tank

Economic crises have phases that you can almost feel. They ebb and flow as the nature and magnitude of the crisis, and our awareness of it, changes. Single events often crystallize a shift, forcing policymakers to become aware of the fact that they must act in ways that seemed unimaginable a few weeks earlier.

The 2007 run on Northern Rock forced the traumatized Treasury where I then worked to guarantee depositors’ deposits, while initially ruling out nationalization and maintaining that this was an isolated case. A year later, the collapse of Lehman Brothers brought reality to the fore: the global financial system was on the brink and it was time to nationalize institutions at the most prominent heights of the British banking system.

For the current cost of living in the UK, the Northern Rock moment was the 50 per cent increase in the typical April utility bill to £1,971. The government allowed prices to rise, while eventually offering households £30bn in aid to pay the rising bills.

But Ofgem’s latest announcement that energy bills will rise to £3,549 in October, heading to more than £5,000 in January, was the Lehman Brothers moment of this crisis. It tells us that we are entering a new world where policies previously considered unthinkable are now almost inevitable.

Prices will rise as temperatures drop and families turn on the heating: the UK uses 80 percent of domestic gas between October and March. Energy bills are on track to be three times higher this winter than last year at £500 a month.

Hardest hit will be the 4 million UK prepayment meter customers who are unable to spread the higher winter costs over the year. In January alone, they are asked to find more than £700 – more than half of their normal disposable income. Millions are falling behind and damaging their financial health. And thousands will risk their physical health because they can’t heat their homes.

We will have to keep energy costs below market rates, so it’s time to focus on the tough questions involved

Averting a winter catastrophe requires other, not just bigger, interventions from the incoming prime minister. The government’s response so far has been to urge consumers to face the real cost of energy in order to provide strong incentives to reduce consumption. At the same time, it provided lump sum rebates and payments, particularly to benefit claimants, to cover some of those costs.

This is what the economics books are asking for and it made sense when the bills hit £2,000. It is not viable if they are more than double. The gap between those who do get support and those who get next to nothing is getting too big – earning £1 too much so you don’t qualify for universal credit could cost you over £1,000.

Because the payments are a lump sum, they do not take into account the large increases in energy bills for different households. The challenge to come is much greater than average for a large, low-income family renting a poorly insulated home that they can’t improve.

The scale of the crisis calls for a radical approach. We’ll have to keep energy costs below market rates, so it’s time to focus on the tough questions. How far do we go? Should everyone, or just low- and middle-income earners, benefit? And how are we going to pay the bill, which will be tens of billions of pounds? There are some major compromises.

A radical social tariff would be the most targeted approach for lower-income people who see their bills rise the most, but is more difficult to implement than a price cut for everyone. Borrowing will take a lot of the strain, but windfalls and solidarity taxes will have to be imposed if we are to cut bills significantly without forcing the Bank of England into even bigger rate hikes.

None of this is easy, but the energy crisis has made us much poorer as a country. The fake war phase of this crisis is over, something urgently needs to be done about it.