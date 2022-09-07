Texas woman, 35, ‘tried to snatch girl, 4, from youngster’s mom in Walmart

A Texas woman has been arrested for attempted kidnapping after she ran off with a four-year-old girl at a Walmart in San Antonio and told her mother, “Just because she’s yours doesn’t mean I can’t take her.”

The horrific ordeal happened Monday at the Walmart on Potranco Road, when the 28-year-old mother, whose name was not released, was shopping in the aisles of the store with her two daughters.

Jessica Vega, 35, walked over to the shopping cart, pushed the eldest daughter’s hands off the handle and began to walk away while the youngest daughter was still in the child seat, officials said, KTSA News reported.

When the distraught mother saw her daughter being taken away by a complete stranger, she confronted Vega, who wouldn’t give her daughter back.

According to a statement from the San Antonio Police Department to DailyMail.com, several witnesses intervened along with a store employee, who came to the aid of the mother.

Jessica Vega, 35, has been charged with attempted kidnapping. Vega grabbed the shopping cart the 4-year-old girl was in and started to walk away. When the girl’s mother realized what was going on, she started screaming in horror and witnesses rushed to help

The kidnapping attempt took place Monday at the Walmart on Potraco Road in San Antonio, Texas (pictured) when the mother, whose name was not released, was shopping in the aisles of the store with her two daughters.

Vega fled on foot as soon as police arrived, but was later apprehended.

The little girl was unharmed and the mother, clearly shocked, left the store with her baby and her eldest daughter in tow.

There was enough evidence to issue a warrant for Vega’s arrest for attempted kidnapping.

San Antonio Police Department officers took Vega into custody hours later after an unknown caller called police to inform them of her location.

She was arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping. She is currently being held in the Bexar County Jail.

A similar kidnapping attempt took place last month at a SuperSpar supermarket in the town of Alberton near Johannesburg, South Africa.

In that disturbing incident, which was captured on surveillance video, a male employee plucked an eight-month-old baby from his mother’s shopping cart while turning his back on her for a moment.

The mother, Daniella Wolff, had placed her daughter in the infant seat of her shopping cart as she selected items from the refrigerated meat department.

But when she turned her back to open the glass door and bent down to pick up the meat, the stranger quietly walked over to her and grabbed the baby.

The horrific incident was captured on video footage of the butcher’s assistant lifting the baby from the cart and walking away with the youngster in his arms.

The video shows Wolff turning around to put the food in the cart, only to be horrified to discover that her eight-month-old daughter is missing.

As Wolff cries out in horror, she quickly turns to see her daughter being carried away by the store clerk who tried to walk out of sight behind a grocery aisle.

Wolff ran up to the employee and grabbed her baby from him as he screamed, “Where did you take her? What were you going to do with her?’

The shocked mother posted the SuperSpar security office’s CCTV to her Facebook and gave her own account of what happened.

She said, ‘I have her in my arms and when I get to the meat department I place her in the cart to free my hands and when I find what I’m looking for I bend over.

“In the blink of an eye, a stranger is spotted in the video that my daughter is taking. I look up and she’s gone. I immediately look for her and find her in this man’s arms.

“Can I take her from him and tell me what he’s doing to my daughter? Why does he have her? He laughs and laughs and I say it’s not a joke and it’s not funny.

But as she turned her back to open the glass door and bent down to pick up the vile, a store clerk calmly walked over and snatched her baby from the shopping cart.

The shop assistant is seen carrying the baby away from her mother at the South African store

“He tells me he walked past the trolley and my daughter’s arms were up, so he picked her up. I am frozen and confused. Why is he smiling? I tell him it’s not funny.

‘You don’t touch a child, you don’t take a child. I’m not sure what to do now and the man comes up to me again to ‘demonstrate’ what my daughter was doing.

“He said she wanted to go with him.”

Wolff called her husband Bradley who rushed to the SuperSpar and, after reviewing the CCTV footage, insisted on reporting a case of attempted baby robbery.

The South African police were called and after seeing the video, the employee was arrested.

.