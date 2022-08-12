Texas woman, 26, who used to be lesbian falls for man 30 years older

A 26-year-old teacher who “never thought” to be in a heterosexual relationship has fallen in love with her 56-year-old colleague.

Aliyah Coleman, of Cibolo, Texas, first looked at Kenneth Coleman when she began her career as a high school teacher in September 2020.

She was immediately attracted to the father of two, which was surprising because she was previously only interested in women.

The high school teachers then became inseparable after a staff night — and are now happily married — after running away earlier this summer.

Aliyah Coleman, 26, of Cibolo, Texas, and Kenneth Coleman, 56, met when she started a new job as a high school teacher

He suggested in October 2021, get down on one knee to ask the big question

Kenneth Is 30 Years Older Than Aliyah But She Says It Doesn’t Matter Because She’s Always Been ‘An Old Soul’

Aliyah said: ‘My family and friends were not shocked by the age difference, they were shocked by the gender.

“I never considered being with a man, I just came out of a three-year relationship with a woman.

“But I had a strong bond with him, and it broke me out of the box.”

Aliyah admits they “chased” Kenneth for several weeks before they started dating.

But he was “very professional and private” at work and didn’t think about a relationship because she was so young compared to him.

But Aliyah persisted, saying, “I was intrigued by him and would do my best to talk to him more at work.

“I was immediately drawn to his looks, knowledge and thoroughly enjoyed listening to his stories as he was previously an engineer and traveled the world.

“I don’t think he has considered a romantic relationship with me because of the age difference.

“But I’ve always been told I have an old soul, so I didn’t think much about it.”

The happy couple then married in July 2022, escaping to Canyonland National Park, Moab, Utah

Aliyah says she could never have imagined being with a man until she met Kenneth and was drawn to his looks and knowledge

She had previously been in a three-year relationship with a woman, which surprised friends and family when she started dating a man

She adds that she just knew she wanted to marry Kenneth – who had been married twice before – and said, “I knew from the start that I wanted to marry him – something I’d never felt before.

“He’s the first man I’ve ever dated, and our sex life is amazing.

“It doesn’t matter his age, we do it at least five times a week.”

The couple in love became an “official” couple in October 2020, before Kenneth popped the big question a year later, in October 2021.

They married in July 2022 and married in Canyonland National Park, Moab, Utah with no family or friends.

Aliyah said, “It was a dream come true to spend our special day together in nature.”

But she admits she has had different reactions to the relationship.

Loved up: The pair (shown here with matching shorts) have a lot in common, including a love of travel and board games

The couple met while working at the same school while Aliyah was chasing him

Aliyah said: ‘I told my mother, who is 52, about him and she was not impressed because she always joked that I was 50 years old, because I never acted my age.

“Luckily everyone has been pretty accepting, but strangers and some people from work have assumed I’m with him for his money.

“But we’re both teachers and earn a decent living. We split everything.

“An age difference relationship can be difficult if you’re concerned about other people’s opinions, but we’re not.”

Aliyah also insists the couple have a lot in common, such as board games and a desire to travel the world.

She said: “After dating for a few weeks, Kenneth told me he had a vasectomy, which was great news because I never wanted to be a mother.

“Most of the time we forget about the age difference because we always have fun.

‘Our house is full of games; we have a shuffleboard and a table tennis table.’

But Aliyah admits that the 30-year age difference is of some concern to her as she worries about Kenneth’s health and their future.

She said: ‘Last year Keneth got sepsis and was in intensive care – at that point I thought all my dreams would slip away.

“Now I’m over-analyzing whether he’s in pain because of his age.

“But I have to remind myself that no one is guaranteed to live to 100, something could happen to me when I’m in my twenties.

“I know about ten people who have sadly lost their lives to high school cancer, but all of my older relatives are still alive, so that gives me peace of mind when I’m worried.”