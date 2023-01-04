Texas twins have SEPARATE birthdays after arriving on different days in different YEARS

A Texas couple has a double celebration after welcoming fraternal twin girls born on different days in different years.

Kali Jo Scott, 37, of Denton, gave birth to her first daughter, Annie Jo, on Dec. 31 at 11:55 p.m. The baby on New Year’s Eve was the last to be born at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton in 2022.

Just six minutes later, Annie Jo’s sister, Effie Rose, was delivered at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, making her the first newborn of 2023 to be hospitalized.

“I like the unique aspect of being able to move forward right out of the gate with a little bit of individualism,” the mom shared Good morning America.

Kali and her husband, Cliff Scott, initially thought that both of their daughters would be born in the new year because of her due date.

She was scheduled to have a C-section on January 11, but she was hospitalized for her blood pressure after a checkup on December 29.

That’s when they first came up with the idea that their twins might be New Year’s babies.

“We would have joked then, once we realized we wouldn’t be leaving the hospital without babies, that wouldn’t be funny,” Kali said. “We had some friends who said the same thing, and then it happened.”

The twins, who arrived two weeks early, were both healthy and weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces

It was late New Year’s Eve when her doctors made the decision to perform her C-section two weeks early, leading to the twins’ different birthdays.

Annie and Effie were both healthy and weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces each.

After a new year the new parents will never forget, Kali and Cliff are already thinking about how they will celebrate their daughters’ individual birthdays in the future.

“I thought, you know, so traditionally of one birthday, but now it’s two completely different birthdays,” she said. ‘One gets to go out and celebrate New Year’s Eve [the other] celebrates New Year’s Day and the new year to come.’

The couple has also been made aware of some minor complications that may arise because their twins were born in different years.

“Our friends laughed at us because of the tax deduction issue as we only get one tax deduction last year, but I think that’s fine,” Kali told Fox station KDFW.

They may also have planning issues in the future as many youth sports are based on a child’s year of birth, but they don’t mind.

‘I love it. I think it’s hilarious and just super fun,” said the mother.

