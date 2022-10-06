Texas teenager strangled two newborns in hospital until they turn blue

<!–

A teenage father has been arrested in Texas after choking two newborn babies until they turned blue in a horrific hospital attack while his own girlfriend gave birth nearby.

Marcus Dewayne McCowan, 18, was taken into custody Monday at the Odessa Regional Medical Center.

He was in the hospital to see his own girlfriend give birth, but had been thrown out of the area where she was being cared for after acting strangely towards nurses.

He started running up and down the halls, then blew past a handful of nurses to try to break into the nursery.

The door was locked, so he turned and walked over to a newborn baby in a carrycot standing with his mother, waiting to be released.

McGowan snatched the infant from the carrier and ran with it to a lactation room, where he was seen suffocating until his face turned blue.

He then abandoned that baby and ran to the nursery, this time trying to gain access.

McGowan snatched a second baby from his crib and started choking and shaking the child until she turned blue and “die!” screamed. while strangling her.

A hospital therapist was able to restrain him and stayed with him and the newborn until police arrived to arrest him.

He is now incarcerated on suspicion of attempted murder.