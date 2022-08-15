Texas teenager, 17, is charged with murder of woman, 52, visiting son’s grave on his birthday 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a mother who was shot while visiting her son’s grave on what would have been his 22nd birthday.

Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52, was visiting the grave of her son Amir N’Gaojia with a family friend when she was gunned down on March 22 at the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery, Killeen, Texas.

Christian Lamar Weston, 17, has now been charged with the murder of the mother of three children, as well as an unrelated gun charge. Weston is transferred to Bell County Jail after being charged on both counts.

Kineh N’Gaojia, Yolanda’s ex-husband and Amir’s father, demands that Weston receive the death penalty.

Yolanda N’Gaojia (pictured), 52, died in the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery, visiting the grave of her son Amir Tajai-Kineh N’Gaojia (left)

Christian Lamar Weston, 17, pictured, has been charged with the murder of the mother who visited the grave. Her ex-husband demands he get the death penalty

The cemetery where Yolanda N’Gaojia was shot shows a white Chevrolet Camaro with bullet holes on it.

According to an online obituary and Facebook posts from his father, Amir (pictured with Yolanda) died on New Year’s Day 2022 at the age of 21

In an online post, he said, “I hope he gets the death penalty,” and a day after Yolanda was killed, he said he had “no words” to describe his pain.

He added: These are things you see in movies, but it has become our life. I can’t believe you’re gone Yolanda N’Gaojia…how are you going to kill her on her son’s birthday on his grave???’

In another he added: “Those bullets took a precious jewel from us but gave us an Amazing Angel to guide us so you know we’re not going anywhere else because we know how hard you’ve driven for you.” family.

‘Thank you for making our lives complete, we will miss you Soldier. WE LOVE YOU. Kiss Amir for me and tell him how much I/we love and miss him.’

However, capital murder is the only crime in Texas that qualifies for the death penalty and the exact circumstances of Watson’s charges are unclear.

The 52-year-old mother was killed on the 22nd birthday of her son Amir (pictured) when the family planned a balloon flight.

Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52, died March 22 at the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery in Killeen

N’Gaojia’s ex-husband expressed his grief in a series of social media posts, saying, “My kids will never be the same. We’re all f***ed now.’ (ex-couple pictured with three children)

After the death of their sons in January, N’Gaojia’s ex-husband Kineh N’Gaojiab posted a photo of his grave

According to an online obituary and Facebook posts from his father, Amir died on New Year’s Day this year at the age of 21. It is not clear what his cause of death was.

Amir had a previous criminal history and was arrested in 2020 for allegedly threatening and shooting a family member in a dispute over a video game controller.

At the time of the incident, Amir was on bail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and police were able to track him to the residence from a GPS monitor he was wearing.

Killeen police confirmed that a second victim had “non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene and released”.

The family was planning to release a balloon for Amir’s 22nd birthday when his mother was shot dead.

Photos of the scene show bullet holes in a Chevrolet Camaro at a time, with police rushing to the State Highway 195 scene.

A Killeen Police spokesman said they are continuing to actively investigate the matter.