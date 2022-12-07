Texas subpoenas BlackRock over ESG strategy documents

Controversy over investment giant BlackRock’s focus on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues is heating up after Texas state lawmakers subpoenaed company records in an investigation into the matter.

The legislative subpoena, issued last month and reviewed by DailyMail.com on Wednesday, directs BlackRock to turn over documents related to its ESG strategy for a Dec. 15 hearing by the Texas Senate Committee on State Affairs.

It follows mounting criticism of BlackRock from Republican lawmakers and state officials, who accuse the company of putting social and political goals ahead of profit for investors and retirement savers.

Texas State Sen. Bryan Hughes, the Republican chairman of the Texas caucus, said requests for the documents were sent to BlackRock and three other major financial firms in August, but “some have provided more than others.”

“The committee needs these documents to find out the extent to which these companies have been playing politics using Texans’ hard-earned money,” Hughes told DailyMail.com in a statement.

‘We will not allow these firms to continue using Texans’ money to force a narrow political agenda. They have a legal duty to put the interests of their investors first, and we intend to make sure that they do so,” he added.

Regarding the upcoming hearing, a BlackRock spokesperson told DailyMail.com: “We look forward to continuing our engagement with the Committee to share BlackRock’s work on behalf of millions of investors.”

The Texas legislative subpoena requests a wide range of documents related to BlackRock’s decision-making and research on ESG investments and climate initiatives.

The ESG movement and BlackRock’s involvement have recently become a rallying cry for Republicans on Capitol Hill, who are pushing legislation to protect the retirement and investment accounts of ESG-first asset managers.

Meanwhile, a The activist investor is taking aim at BlackRock with the opposite criticism, accusing CEO Larry Fink of “hypocrisy” on ESG issues for not pushing agenda-driven investing enough.

Activist fund Bluebell Capital Partners wrote in a letter to Fink that BlackRock has “alienated clients and attracted an unwanted level of negative publicity” with the firm’s ESG strategy.

London-based Bluebell’s criticism runs counter to recent accusations by some US Republican lawmakers and state officials that BlackRock and Fink are putting sustainability goals ahead of profit.

According to Bluebell, BlackRock is not going far enough in achieving its ESG goals and is not dumping investments in fossil fuels, including coal, fast enough.

Several states have announced plans to divest their state pension funds from BlackRock

Bluebell’s letter warns of the “reputational risk (including greenwashing risk) to which BlackRock, under the leadership of Larry Fink, has unreasonably exposed the company.”

Bluebell has roughly $250 million in assets and only has a small stake in publicly traded BlackRock, which invests more than $8 trillion.

Giuseppe Bivona and Marco Taricco, partners at Bluebell, wrote on November 10 to Fink, who regularly advises world leaders and has taken a high-profile role in advocating for ESG investing, that they want to see someone else in the Market Stall.

The hedge fund also wants BlackRock to “initiate a strategic review of (its) stance on ESG” and adopt other governance changes.

Bluebell owns 0.01 percent of BlackRock, which has a market capitalization of $106.7 billion, a person familiar with the holding said.

Bluebell is known for campaigning against high-profile companies with very small investments, including one in Belgian chemical company Solvay, where she wanted the board to address an environmental issue at its Rosignano, Italy, factory.

Bluebell said that BlackRock has not supported their requests.

“Over the past 18 months, Bluebell has run a number of campaigns to advance its climate and governance agenda,” a BlackRock spokesperson said.

Giuseppe Bivona and Marco Taricco, partners at Bluebell, wrote in a letter to Fink that BlackRock has “alienated customers and attracted an unwanted level of negative publicity” with the company’s ESG strategy.

“BlackRock Investment Stewardship did not support their campaigns because we do not consider them to be in the best economic interests of our clients.”

Bluebell was founded in 2019 and has taken over companies including GlaxoSmithKline, Glencore, Vivendi and Danone, where it engineered the ouster of former CEO Emmanuel Faber.

“Fink clearly has political ambitions because it is not his job as chief executive of BlackRock to dictate energy policy,” Bivona told Reuters in an interview.

Fink’s name has often been mentioned as a potential cabinet member in Washington, and company executives are often consulted by policymakers.

While Bluebell said BlackRock’s positions have hurt him with customers, the company reported raising $250 billion in new net assets in the first three quarters of 2022.

Total returns on ESG bonds fell 15.2 percent from September 2021 to September 2022, a larger drop than the broader stock market decline.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on Bluebell’s campaign at BlackRock.

Fink writes an annual letter to CEOs in January and has pushed corporations to look beyond profit.

BlackRock is Bluebell’s highest-profile target so far, coming at a time when more investors are paying attention to ESG factors.

Last week, Florida’s chief financial officer said his department would divest $2 billion of its BlackRock-managed assets, the largest such divestment by a state that opposes the asset manager’s ESG policies.

BlackRock shares are down about 30 percent this year, below the benchmark S&P 500 index.