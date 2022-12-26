Texas student, 24, graduates from college four years after being burned in arson

It was an emotional graduation day for the survivor of a Texas apartment arson fire that killed five people, including two of his friends.

Zachary Sutterfield, 24, graduated from Angelo State University on December 10, four years after suffering a brain injury and burns to 70 percent of his body in a fire at the Iconic Village Apartments in San Marcos, Texas.

Photos and videos of the day It shows the moments when he was congratulated by his family and loved ones after four years of fighting against insurmountable obstacles caused by the unsolved crime.

The moment weighed heavily on Sutterfield and his mother, who ran through the crowd after the start and yelled: ‘You did it! We did it!’

Sutterfield suffered severe burns in the July 19, 2018 fire that claimed the lives of Dru Estes, 22, Belinda Moats, 21, Haley Michele Frizzell, 19, David Angel Ortiz, 21, and James Phillip Miranda, 23.

Seven others were injured in the devastating fire that was ruled an arson attack and has yet to be resolved.

The 24-year-old was asleep when the fire broke out, just half a mile from Texas State University.

Just after 4:30 a.m., Sutterfield woke up surrounded by flames with parts of his body on fire.

To escape, Sutterfield had to jump from the second-story balcony of the apartment he was in.

The friends he was staying with, Frizzell and Ortiz, died in the fire.

The fire at the Iconic Village apartments was set intentionally, according to police.

It was a proud moment for Sutterfield and his family members who were uncertain if he would ever be able to earn his degree after the fire.

After the fire, Sutterfield said that he had “given up all hope” on his education after the fire, as he had to relearn “everything from walking to feeding himself” by himself.

“Double amputations, traumatic brain injury, passed away twice in the hospital,” said the Angelo State University student.

“I practically told myself, ‘I’m never going to college. I’m never going to graduate,'” he continued. ‘Because at the time, I couldn’t even write my name. He had no thumb.

Against all odds, Sutterfield, backed by family, friends, and a massive support system, managed to enroll and take classes until he finally achieved graduation-eligible status.

On December 10, the 24-year-old walked proudly across the stage as his family members watched him earn his BA in English.

Joining his family was a large group of firefighters, nurses, and doctors, all watching him accomplish what had previously seemed impossible.

“I think it’s a mix of stubbornness and family willpower to get here,” Sutterfield said what motivated him to keep going.

‘I wanted to cross that stage. I wanted to get that diploma and really end this chapter of my life which has been the most grueling years as a 20 year old.’

Julie Upton Schniers, who worked with Angelo State University, shared photos and videos of Sutterfield’s graduation on Facebook in a moving post congratulating him on overcoming obstacles.

‘Yesterday was the most BEAUTIFUL day! It was such a treat to see Zachary Sutterfield take the stage! There were so many amazing people that have been a part of his journey there,” Schniers said.

“Being able to celebrate with some of those who helped him early on was very moving,” said the Angelo State University employee.

Being a small part of the journey has been an honor of a lifetime! WE’RE ALL SO PROUD OF YOU ZACH!!’

The 24-year-old was surrounded by friends and family on graduation day.

Julie Upton Schniers, who worked with Sutterfield at Angelo State University, said in a Facebook post: “We are ALL SO PROUD OF YOU ZACH.”

Sutterfield spent about a year and a half in medical facilities after the fire. To date, she has undergone 33 surgeries and is facing more to come.

His family decided to contact Angelo State University, the school his parents attended, as he was recovering to see what, if anything, could be done to help him reach his goal of earning a degree. .

“We decided that we should contact ASU to see if there was anything they could do to help me graduate with what I would like to graduate with,” Sutterfield said.

“We spoke to the English Department, and in the blink of an eye, they said, ‘We can do it. We can make sure you go on stage with what you want to pursue.'”

The burn victim said Angelo State University worked diligently with him to help him get to graduation day.

Sutterfield cut a special cake during a graduation celebration.

“I hope that I can be a beacon of hope for someone who is going through what they are going through,” Sutterfield said.

Sutterfield said the school and the English department “went out of their way” to get to him on graduation day, even as he underwent surgery after surgery.

‘They set up a program while I was in Florida so that the surgeries would be “in the classroom.” Basically, they installed an iPad camera that works on a swivel device so I could be in class. They did everything they could to help me get to this point.

The recent graduate student says he hopes to use his education in his work with Sons of the Flag, a nonprofit organization that seeks to transform burn care for veterans, first responders and their families.

“There’s a huge lack of knowledge when it comes to what needs to be addressed when it comes to burn care,” Sutterfield said. “We want to make it more available to the public and more accessible.”

Sutterfield plans to use her title for her work with Sons of the Flag, a nonprofit organization that seeks to transform burn care for veterans, first responders and their families.

The advocate for burn victims said he also hopes for a better future after a rocky start to adult life.

I’m ready to start living my life, my best life. It’s not that I haven’t lived a great life so far, but you know, there’s a lot of things I want to do that I can’t necessarily do while juggling 16th century British literature,” Angelo joked while speaking to State University.

He also said that he hopes to inspire others to overcome their struggles and come out victorious in the end.

“I hope that I can be a beacon of hope for someone who is going through what they are going through,” Sutterfield said.