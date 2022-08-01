Texas sheriff’s deputy, 29, killed by drunk driver in traffic stop on final night of field training

The deputy of a 29-year-old father of three was hit and killed by a drunk driver during his final traffic stop on the last day of his field training.

Lorenzo Bustos was hit by the vehicle around 12:50 a.m. Friday after being hit by a vehicle while standing behind his patrol car on Highway 155 South in Noonday, Texas.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office reported that the force of the car that hit Bustos slammed him under the patrol vehicle, where a second officer completing the traffic stop was in the passenger seat.

Bustos’ colleague got out of the police car to help the deputy sheriff. After being taken to Tyler Hospital, Bustos died of his injuries five hours later.

Two people who were in the car have been arrested.

The person driving the car, 21-year-old Daniel Nyabuto, of Grand Prairie, was arrested and charged with drunkenness.

Smith County Sheriff’s Office has said it will be upgraded to death by intoxication.

Nyabuto was booked in Smith County before being moved to the Gregg County Jail with a $750,000 bail.

Bustos, who leaves behind a wife and three children ages four, five and eight, had served six months in the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and was on his last shift of field training when he was killed.

His workplace confirmed that he had previously served with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office for a year each.

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran ordered the US and Texas flags to be flown at half-mast in support of the fallen officer, and flags in downtown Tyler did the same on Friday.

Judge Moran said: KPTV“I am deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic death of a Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy, who died while on duty protecting our citizens.

“I cannot express my deepest condolences to the family and law enforcement officers who are most mourning his passing.

“We are praying fervently for comfort during this time and stand ready to do everything possible for the family and for the sheriff’s office.”

The East Texas Peace Office Association added that Bustos was a “young delegate who left us way too early.”

The deputy’s wife and children have been assigned a lieutenant to support the family until Bustos’s funeral.

Bustos’ family will also receive a “significant amount” from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.