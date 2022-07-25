Texas Republicans sue law firm Sidley Austin for ‘paying for staff abortions’

Texan Republicans have sued law firm Sidley Austin and threatened to suspend their attorneys for allegedly paying for staff to travel for abortions after Roe v. Wade was quashed.

In a letter posted to Twitter, Republicans demanded that the law firm “act accordingly” and keep all of its internal communications with staff for investigation in court.

Sidley Austin is a global law firm, headquartered in New York, but with offices in Dallas and Houston, Texas.

When Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court in June, the state of Texas had already imposed its controversial Heartbeat Bill, which banned abortions after the stage at which a pregnancy heartbeat can be detected — something that normally occurs around six weeks.

The letter to the law firm was dated July 7. It accused Sidley Austin of breaking the law by reimbursing staff for their abortion-related travel expenses. The letter does not state how many people the company would have reimbursed

The 11 Texas Republicans who signed the letter include a woman – Valorie Swanson (pictured right)

Since then, the state has further tightened laws to ban all abortions at any stage and criminalize those who perform or facilitate them.

In the letter to Sidley Austin, Republicans allege that company lawyers broke the law by facilitating staff to take abortion pills that are legal outside of Texas.

They even go so far as to distinguish that when taking termination pills, the first pill taken by some of the women involved was legal because they did so out of state, but the second was illegal because they took it when they returned to Texas .

The ‘abortion pill’ is a two-step process that involves first taking mifepristone, a drug that stops a fetus from growing.

A second pill – misoprostol – is then taken to empty the uterus. The second pill can be taken up to 48 hours after the first.

Commission chair Mayes Middleton, with his wife and four children, is a staunch pro-lifer who wrote the letter. He warned the law firm to “act accordingly” and said Republicans had filed a lawsuit

“It has come to our attention that Sidley Austin has decided to reimburse the travel expenses of employees who leave Texas to kill their unborn children.

It also appears that Sidley is complicit in illegal abortions performed in Texas before and after the Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

“We are writing to inform you of the consequences you and your colleagues will face for these actions,” Mayes Middleton, the chairman of the Texas Freedom Caucus, wrote in the letter.

Mayes, a 40-year-old father of three and a staunch advocate for life, further warns the law firm: “To the extent that Sidley facilitates abortions performed in violation of Section 4512.1, it exposes itself and each of its partners to criminal prosecution and suspension.’

Sidley Austin did not immediately respond to questions from DailyMail.com Monday morning.

