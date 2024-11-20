Texas Republican offers Trump huge 1,400-acre border ranch to create monster deportation facility

Texas is offering a massive ranch on the Texas border to President-elect Donald Trump for use in deporting millions of migrants, as the Republican plans to do from day one of his presidency.

The 1,402-acre ranch could be used to build a detention center for migrants, process them or coordinate the “largest deportation of violent criminals in the nation’s history,” Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham said.

“I was brainstorming with my team and we thought that the Trump administration probably needs some deportation facilities because we have a lot of these violent criminals that we need to round up and get out of our country,” said Dawn Buckingham. head of the Texas General Land Office, said Fox News.

“We are happy with this offer and hope they will take it up.”

The site was acquired by Texas from a private landowner in October and is located in Starr County, about 35 miles west of McAllen.

Lone Star State officials are about to begin construction on another section of the state’s version of the border wall on land that sits directly on the Rio Grande — the river that separates the U.S. and Mexico and serves as the international border.

It is unclear whether Trump will take Buckingham up on her offer to use the farmland to catch “violent criminals” when he becomes the country’s 47th president on January 20.

“We are going to prioritize threats to public safety and threats to national security because they pose the greatest danger to the United States,” new border czar Tom Homan said earlier this week.

PICTURED ABOVE: The 1,402 ranch offered by Texas officials to Trump to use for his mass deportations of migrants. The land is located west of McAllen

But it won’t just be criminal aliens who will be removed.

While criminal immigrants will be the first to be targeted, the Trump administration plans to deport many more immigrants than just those found guilty of breaking the law.

As reported exclusively by DailyMail.com, Trump’s team also plans to target legal migrants, including asylum seekers and those who entered the US on humanitarian parole under the Biden administration.

“The only group they’re immediately targeting is the fake asylum seekers,” prominent San Antonio Republican Kyle Sinclair said of his conversations with Homan.

‘That was by far the group he mentioned to me: the fake asylum seekers.

‘They are known. They have their addresses.”

Additionally, the new administration is looking for ways to change who is considered American by ending the birthright right guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.

Several US cities, including Boston and Los Angeles, have publicly come out and said they will oppose Trump’s efforts to round up undocumented immigrants who pay taxes, follow the law and have made a life for themselves in the USA

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham made the offer Tuesday

Tom Homan, 62, said he hopes Wu, 39, does not “step over the line” when it comes to his and Trump’s plans to deport millions of migrants once he takes office in January. “She’s not very smart, I’ll give her that,” Homan said

Boston has been a haven since 2014. Under the Trust Act, there is no requirement to cooperate with certain federal immigration laws (photo: Haitian migrants in Boston in May)

“We will continue to focus on that work and have no intention of rolling out the welcome mat to them,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said of her sanctuary city.

“Reaching city services, whether it’s calling 911 when you need it or taking your child to school — those are all city services that have nothing to do with immigration enforcement,” she said of migrants.

“And we will continue to protect our residents within those spaces.”

Homan quickly turned to Wu and warned her “not to cross the line.”

“She’s not very smart, I’ll give her that,” Homan, a former police officer, told NewsMax.

“They can’t work together, but there are certain laws they can’t cross and I hope she doesn’t break them,” he told Newsmax.