Texas realtor, 58, arrested over video of her attacking Indian women and hurling racist abuse

A Texas real estate agent has been arrested after she was filmed assaulting a group of Indian women, yelling racist insults at them and saying, “We don’t want you here.”

Esmerelda Upton, 58, was furious after encountering the group of four Indian women outside the Sixty Vines wine bar in Plano, Texas, on Wednesday night.

“I hate these f****** Indians,” Upton says at one point, calling them “f****** curry-ass** b****es.”

Rani Banerjee, one of the women who filmed the encounter, said she has lived in the Dallas area for 29 years and “never have I felt so humiliated, threatened and scared for my life.”

She added: “I can’t believe this is what America has become.”

Esmerelda Upton, 58, featured in viral video hurling abuse at a group of Indian women

At one point, Upton launches herself at the women, punches them and tries to grab their phones

Upton yells at them to ‘stop filming’ – as he continues to scream racial abuse

It’s unclear how the parking lot encounter began, but one of the women says Upton, who works for the California Federal Bank, now owned by Citigroup, approached them.

Upton has been arrested and charged with assault and terrorist threats, and can be charged with hate crimes

“If it was so great in your country, why did you come here?” says Upton.

One of the women calls the police, while Upton attacks another, grabs her phone and tries to snatch it from her hands.

She tells the police that they are being attacked by a white woman in a black dress.

‘No, I’m not white – I’m Mexican. And I paid my damn way here,” Upton replies.

“These f****** Indians, they come to America because they want a better life.

‘I hate these f****** Indians. I am a Mexican American. I was born here. Were you born here? The way you speak.

“Everywhere the fuck I go, you Indians are everywhere the fuck.”

One of the women tells Upton that she is a naturalized citizen, who then mocks Upton.

“You’re a naturalized citizen — you’re not an American born and raised,” she says.

Upton, who according to social media works for Citigroup – which Cal Fed acquired – as a broker, says she ‘hates Indians’

The four women are terrified when Upton reaches into her bag and urges the police to hurry

Finally, the police arrive and Upton is arrested

At one point during the five-minute encounter, Upton, seemingly realizing she made a mistake, said, “M’am, I’m sorry. You know what, peace.’

The women refuse to shake her hand, so she replies, “Well – you know what, f*** you.”

As one of the women remains on the phone with the police, growing increasingly anxious and urging them to hurry, Upton says, “I’m not going to hurt you. Look at me, I’m all 100 pounds. And you weigh over 200 pounds.’

She then jumps back to the women and yells, “Stop filming me or I’ll break your damn camera.”

The terrified woman on the phone with the police says, ‘Oh my god, she’s reaching into her bag. Please come here quickly!’

The police eventually arrived and Upton was arrested.

She has been charged with assault with bodily harm and terrorist threat, and additional charges may be added. Police are also investigating it as a possible hate crime.

Upton is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Citigroup has not yet responded to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.