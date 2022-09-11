Texas pro-lifer says she is now firmly pro-abortion after she was forced to travel out-of-state

A Texas woman who was strongly pro-life has now changed her mind after being forced to travel to New Mexico to perform an abortion when she discovered her baby had a rare genetic condition and was unlikely to have more than one hour after birth.

Kailee Lingo DeSpain, 29, had both longed for a child with her husband David, 31, since they married in 2015.

The couple, who live in Marble Falls, northwest of Austin, were both strongly anti-abortionists, but their stance quickly changed after Kailee suffered two miscarriages and a premature birth at 16 weeks, with the baby not surviving, all within just a few minutes. year.

Kailee’s pregnancies had a high risk of serious complications, including blood clots and infections.

When Kailee became pregnant for the fourth time with a boy they named Finley, they discovered he had triploidy, a condition that was said to be fatal.

“I was just your typical pro-life Texan,” Kailee . told me CNN. “I was raised in central Texas by extremely Republican parents and grandparents. One hundred percent pro life.

‘[Miscarrying] made me realize that pregnancy can be dangerous. I thought about my sisters, and I wish they could choose if they ever had to go through something like this.’

In September 2021, Kailee posted on Facebook that people could contact their elected representatives in hopes of protecting abortion rights.

Months later, in November, the couple learned that they had become pregnant again, for the fourth time, and went so far as to post ultrasound images online along with a video revealing their gender revealing they were going to have a baby boy. .

Unfortunately, in February of this year, the parents-to-be were told that their baby had heart, lung, brain, kidney, and genetic defects known as triploidy, which would cause him to die in the womb or within an hour. his birth.

The DeSpains said they never imagined a scenario where they would choose an abortion, but now it was, in fact, their only safe choice. They soon learned that it wouldn’t be an easy path

The couple made the difficult choice to terminate the pregnancy, but due to Texas’ strict abortion law, they had to travel to New Mexico for the procedure.

“Some of these things can be solved, but all these things together – this cannot be solved,” a doctor told her.

Should Kailee decide to carry the baby, named Finley, for the full nine months, she would also be at risk for a number of complications, including blood clots, preeclampsia and cancer.

Doctors advised her to stop saying it would be ‘the safest course for you’ [and] the most humane course for him.’

But acting on doctors’ advice wasn’t as easy as it sounded with Kailee torn over whether she should keep her child, if only for a few minutes.

‘L [wanted] say goodbye,” she said. ‘L [wanted] a chance to hold him.’

Terminating the pregnancy came with a caveat: Surgeons wouldn’t be able to perform the procedure in the Lone Star State.

Texas’s restrictive six-week abortion law meant she couldn’t terminate the pregnancy in the state she and her husband grew up in and had to cross the border into New Mexico instead.

The law nothing but allows doctors to perform abortions when the mother’s life is at stake.

It was one of the earliest and most restrictive abortion laws. But now similar laws are in effect in about a dozen states after the US Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion in June.

In addition, Kailee’s insurance wouldn’t cover the out-of-state procedure, leaving the DeSpain’s on the hook for a $3,500 bill, not to mention the travel expenses of the 500-mile ride and the loss of income from taking time off work. to undergo the abortion.

Her employer withheld her wages because she did not have enough sick days to cover her free time.

“I’ve never felt so betrayed by a place where I was once so proud,” Kailee said.

“How can you be so cruel to pass a law that you know will hurt women and that you know babies are born with pain?” How is that human? How does that save someone?’ asks Kailee of Texas state’s restrictive abortion law

“How can you be so cruel to pass a law that you know will hurt women and that you know babies are born with pain?” How is that human? How does that save someone?’

Finally, a relative gave the couple the money to perform the abortion. Kailee was 19 weeks pregnant at the time.

“I’m still so angry and hurt about it that I can barely see well,” Kailee wrote on her Facebook page the day after the abortion. The after has been shared 116,000 times.

“Finley and I were just collateral damage in a much bigger picture. It’s hard for me to empathize with the thinking of lawmakers who would rather suffocate a full-term baby than let a mother make a decision that spares her child that pain.’

The couple are now thinking about leaving the state after her midwife gave her a clear warning.

She said, “This is not safe. I want you to look at me. I want you to understand that if you get pregnant in Texas and if you have any complications, I cannot intervene until I can prove that you are going to die. “‘

Lawyers speculating on Kailee’s case believe that since her own health would have been at risk if she went ahead with the pregnancy, she should in fact have terminated the pregnancy.

“Abortion can be performed if the mother has a life-threatening physical condition that is aggravated, caused by, or resulting from pregnancy that puts the woman at risk of death or a serious risk of substantial impairment of important physical function.”

“They don’t exactly describe the situations in which an abortion can be given,” said Katie Keith, director of health policy and law initiative at the Georgetown University Law Center. cnn, noting that what circumstances might qualify pregnant women for the procedure to be performed in Texas are exceptional and deliberately vague.

Doctors who break the law can be fined, lose their medical license, or even face life.

“It was horrible to see the potential of becoming a criminal and going to prison for life for just trying to take care of patients, and I’d be lying if I said I didn’t think about it.” to leave the state,” said Dr. Leah Tatum. , a spokesperson for the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists based in Austin, Texas.